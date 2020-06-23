Jimmy Kimmel released an apology for using the n-word.

Sorta.

He’s evolved and stuff ya’ know …

Take a look:

Cancel him.

Right?

That’s how this works now?

Take down any statutes, cancel any reruns, remove any streams … he must be removed entirely from our culture. Them’s the rules, right Lefties?

Update: Kimmel claims he has "evolved and matured," apologizes, but then attacks his critics as racist hypocrites. Why does Kimmel demand grace for his transgressions while refusing any grace at all to his critics, immediately assuming that the criticism is racist? https://t.co/OCtGU4ZkoW — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) June 23, 2020

How about just saying he’s sorry for what he said?

Yeah, we know, that’s asking too much.

Silly us.

Shorter Kimmel: "I am a flaming hypocrite, but I now pay lip service to the correct ideas, so shut up. See you in September, fools." — SierraSpartan (@SierraSpartan) June 23, 2020

There it is.

But the progressives have set the rules,not anyone else. The progressive’s rule is that you can’t apologize your way out, you are cancelled. — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) June 23, 2020

Canceled.

Done.

Over.

We won’t see him in doing any entertaining in September.

That argument didn't help Sue Schraeder, did it? — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) June 23, 2020

Ahem.

Nope. He has to be cancelled. It's the rules you all want to play by. Live by the sword die by the sword. Hope you all enjoy yourselves. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) June 23, 2020

Cancel and fire him, that is the rules of the left today, if he gets a pass all of you Democrats, or leftist can kiss my ass — Tim the ex moderate Democrat #trump2020 (@timextim1) June 23, 2020

Somehow he manages to call others racist, for him wearing blackface multiple times, and using the n word multiple times. It's never their fault. — sarainitaly🌷🐥🐰🐣🌷🐰🐥🌷 (@sarainitaly) June 23, 2020

Funny how that works.

Thinking what Kimmel has done here is actually white privilege.

Who knew it actually exists?

***

