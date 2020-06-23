This, right here, is what social media is doing to our society. Sure, we can stay connected all around the world 24/7, but we can also weaponize it to hurt someone when we feel slighted. Karlos Dillard (which may or may not be his name since he’s not verified) saw fit to follow this woman home and harass her because he claims she flipped him off and called him the n-word. None of which of course he has on the video … all he has is a woman, crying and terrified for her life.

She could very well be harmed because of this video.

Which is why we’re not including it in this piece BUT we’ll share his tweet:

If flipping people off in traffic is cause for cancel culture … yikes.

We just feel immensely sorry for her and if you see the video you will as well.

What was he really trying to accomplish here? Shame? Fame? Clicks and taps?

131k ‘likes’ on this video.

Gross.

Karlos doesn’t seem overly concerned with anyone other than himself and pushing a divisive narrative.

Good times.

Where is the proof? Everyone gets cut off and flipped off, it's not racist. Stalking is a crime. — Tony J (@stonyjbc) June 23, 2020

Yeah, we’d like to see proof of her calling him a slur.

I know numerous people have told you already, but you're the asshole here. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 23, 2020

Oh, and traffic merging from the right into a lane yields to traffic already on the highway. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 23, 2020

You're mentally ill for following that woman home. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 23, 2020

Broken.

BLM and the far-left celebrates sociopathy. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 23, 2020

This is cancel culture on steroids.

They have become the bullies.

Yes because we should believe a guy who literally says in his twitter handle that he hates white people. You're full of shit buddy. And posting a woman's address and license plate is despicable. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 23, 2020

Beyond despicable.

Why did you change your bio? Why did you lie to the guy on the balcony about a racial slur? Your analysis of what happened is inherently flawed as you didn’t have the right-of-way. — Don The Revelator (@DonThaRevelator) June 23, 2020

Record the first bit where they did something or you come off as a psychopath. Stop harassing women. — ringtrick (@ringtrick) June 23, 2020

Dude is a grifter with a GoFundMe & a podcast, stalking a woman and wonders why she freaked out when he pulled into her driveway behind her.

I don't care what color you are, that's a straight up douchbag move right there.

Next time you get cut off, LET IT GO. pic.twitter.com/WSFVrKMLUI — REBELHockeyMama #ReopenAmerica (@MNHockeymama) June 23, 2020

Hrm.

You are a psycho — Susie (@toRightofCenter) June 23, 2020

You’re a terrible person. If you wanted to talk to her why did you turn on your camera then post this on Twitter? — Courtney Kirchoff (@Courtneyscoffs) June 23, 2020

You're psychotic. No wonder this kind of abuse is a regular habit for you, but it's not ok. Hope someone takes against you the legal action you deserve to receive. Your behavior here is absolutely disgusting. — 🌈😷Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫💻 (@Autumn__Fox) June 23, 2020

Suppose if Karlos’ goal was to get attention he succeeded.

But not in a good way.

***

