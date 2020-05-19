Bot or not, you decide.

Nancy Pelosi is a national treasure. â€” Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 19, 2020

At this point, weâ€™re pretty sure the Jennifer Rubin â€˜botâ€™ is more conservative than the real thing. Calling Nancy Pelosi a national treasure? Really?

You laud her for making comments for which you would try to destroy an R for making. Hypocrisy lives with you, Day Drinker. â€” Jim (@WFSecurityNerd) May 19, 2020

You are dumber than dirt â€” Sir Ossis of Liver (@nrkimages) May 19, 2020

Piles of dirt across the country are cheering because FINALLY someone, somewhere is dumber than they are.

Ewâ€¦.no. A fossil, maybe, but definitely not a national treasure. â€” Auntie Sam (@auntiesam_usa) May 19, 2020

That Botox has GOT to be hardening at this point.

Which nation? â€” Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) May 19, 2020

Excellent question.

Like that rusty old bedpan from Grandpa's shed. â€” Tag Sherman (@TagSherman) May 19, 2020

Eeeew â€¦ and yet, accurate.

We can stop calling you a conservative now, correct? â€” Socially & Emotionally Distanced Beard (@llcthecableguy) May 19, 2020

Worst Conservative Ever â€” JoeyJoeJoeJrShabadoo (@SideshowJon36) May 19, 2020

So body shaming is cool as long as it's for your side. Got it. If it weren't for double standards you'd have no standards at all. â€” Nickarama (@nickaramaOG) May 19, 2020

Theyâ€™ve completely lost any and all high ground they ever had.

But hey, you do YOU, Jennifer.

