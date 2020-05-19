Bot or not, you decide.
Nancy Pelosi is a national treasure.
â€” Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 19, 2020
At this point, weâ€™re pretty sure the Jennifer Rubin â€˜botâ€™ is more conservative than the real thing. Calling Nancy Pelosi a national treasure? Really?
You laud her for making comments for which you would try to destroy an R for making.
Hypocrisy lives with you, Day Drinker.
â€” Jim (@WFSecurityNerd) May 19, 2020
You are dumber than dirt
â€” Sir Ossis of Liver (@nrkimages) May 19, 2020
Piles of dirt across the country are cheering because FINALLY someone, somewhere is dumber than they are.
Ewâ€¦.no. A fossil, maybe, but definitely not a national treasure.
â€” Auntie Sam (@auntiesam_usa) May 19, 2020
That Botox has GOT to be hardening at this point.
Which nation?
â€” Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) May 19, 2020
Excellent question.
Like that rusty old bedpan from Grandpa's shed.
â€” Tag Sherman (@TagSherman) May 19, 2020
Eeeew â€¦ and yet, accurate.
We can stop calling you a conservative now, correct?
â€” Socially & Emotionally Distanced Beard (@llcthecableguy) May 19, 2020
â€” Problematic troll bot (@always_on_hold) May 19, 2020
â€” ReachOut&GrappleKaren (@MagicalCapers) May 19, 2020
Worst Conservative Ever
â€” JoeyJoeJoeJrShabadoo (@SideshowJon36) May 19, 2020
So body shaming is cool as long as it's for your side. Got it. If it weren't for double standards you'd have no standards at all.
â€” Nickarama (@nickaramaOG) May 19, 2020
Theyâ€™ve completely lost any and all high ground they ever had.
But hey, you do YOU, Jennifer.
***
Related:
Heâ€™s RIGHT, you know â€“> Ben Shapiro shares big stories in the â€˜real worldâ€™ versus big stories in Twitterland and LOL
â€˜America FIRST!â€™ Trump DECIMATES Dr. Tedros, the WHO, and China in brutal letter detailing ALL of their failures
WOW, in her OWN words even! S.E. Cupp â€˜ends the suspenseâ€™ and admits sheâ€™s a TDS-infected, Pelosi supporting, flaming hypocrite