It must be nice for Democrats to have a publication like USA Today write a hit-job on the woman making allegations against their likely presidential candidate. Surely USA Today would do their due diligence in covering Tara Reade and her story â€¦ right?

Right?

Or maybe they glazed over some parts that didnâ€™t fuel skepticism over Taraâ€™s allegations:

Probably no coincidence that the guy who wrote the anti-Tara piece is a proud resister, at least according to his bio.

Just sayinâ€™.

So they cast doubt on her actual complaint without giving all of the context.

Shocker.

Oopsie.

That there is what we call drawing a convenient conclusion.

Well well well.

Weâ€™re going to see a lot of â€˜this is leaving something outâ€™ as the media try to spin Taraâ€™s allegations as political fodder and trolling the #MeToo movement.

But heâ€™s not biased. Nope.

***

