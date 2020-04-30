It must be nice for Democrats to have a publication like USA Today write a hit-job on the woman making allegations against their likely presidential candidate. Surely USA Today would do their due diligence in covering Tara Reade and her story â€¦ right?

Right?

Or maybe they glazed over some parts that didnâ€™t fuel skepticism over Taraâ€™s allegations:

A few points regarding this popular piece on Tara Reade's claims against Biden that I think glaze over some info https://t.co/HcekW54ejf â€” Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) April 30, 2020

Probably no coincidence that the guy who wrote the anti-Tara piece is a proud resister, at least according to his bio.

Just sayinâ€™.

Re: "It's odd" she doesn't have her complaint & NYT couldn't find it

In Reade's telling, she filled out a piece of paper, gave it to a Senate office, and never heard anything back. As @SaysSimonson

and I mention here, this was b4 record-keeping reforms. https://t.co/NcLQLyJYfe pic.twitter.com/Fit5KucamS â€” Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) April 30, 2020

So they cast doubt on her actual complaint without giving all of the context.

Shocker.

Re: the point that The Union said she was "pushed out" while NYT says she fired, so the author says that's a "lie" This just seems like a lot hanging on the phrasing of the Union report here. Also, the Union report said she felt pushed out! & NYT never uses the word "fired" pic.twitter.com/GpNKoQiE1R â€” Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) April 30, 2020

Oopsie.

That there is what we call drawing a convenient conclusion.

Also, the NYT found two interns who confirmed Reade's claim that she was abruptly removed from supervising interns â€” Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) April 30, 2020

Well well well.

Any other critiques would veer into opinion, but these were two big points that I read and thought "but wait, this is leaving something out" â€” Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) April 30, 2020

Weâ€™re going to see a lot of â€˜this is leaving something outâ€™ as the media try to spin Taraâ€™s allegations as political fodder and trolling the #MeToo movement.

Also think it's relevant for readers to know that the author has said "Kavanaugh was credibly charged with attempted rape." I found that interesting, anyway. https://t.co/6H8JlrZrGF pic.twitter.com/DzdTrswdlX â€” Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) April 30, 2020

But heâ€™s not biased. Nope.

***

