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Insane Woman, Freed After Trying to Burn Father Alive and Threatening Priest, Stabs Toddler in Omaha

justmindy
justmindy | 9:21 AM on April 15, 2026
Meme

Yesterday, police in Omaha, Nebraska shot a woman after she stabbed a toddler. Her name is Naomi (Noemi) Guzman. Obviously, this offense alone is horrific. It gets worse.

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If she would have been in jail for those offenses, a toddler would never have been stabbed. Finding someone incompetent to stand trial and then letting them out on the street is insanity. If they are too incompetent to stand trial, they should be in a mental health facility. That's not what is happening.

This person is very likely very mentally ill. That's why she shouldn't be on the streets. 

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This is just common sense. Why don't those in our justice system see this?

According to the Left and Soros backed prosecutors around the country, that answer is a resounding 'yes'.

The only two options should be standing trial or being locked away in a mental health facility. Period.

This is what Democrats want in society.

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Also, shutting down mental health facilities. America needs to open those right back up. Yes, they need oversight, but they also need to be open.

American can't go on like this.

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CRIME MENTAL HEALTH NEBRASKA JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT

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