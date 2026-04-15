Insane Woman, Freed After Trying to Burn Father Alive and Threatening Priest, Stabs Toddler in Omaha

Yesterday, police in Omaha, Nebraska shot a woman after she stabbed a toddler. Her name is Naomi (Noemi) Guzman. Obviously, this offense alone is horrific. It gets worse.

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Two years ago, Naomi Guzman doused her father in lighter fluid and tried to set him on fire, then broke into a church and threatened a priest with a knife. She was found incompetent to stand trial and released.



Today, she abducted a toddler and stabbed him before she was shot… https://t.co/yhIylOr5fS — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) April 15, 2026

If she would have been in jail for those offenses, a toddler would never have been stabbed. Finding someone incompetent to stand trial and then letting them out on the street is insanity. If they are too incompetent to stand trial, they should be in a mental health facility. That's not what is happening.

That’s your child, who has no idea why the world is this way and is counting on you for protection



And with your child, a demon. The System has determined that the demons must roam free https://t.co/ZI34kfSV1j pic.twitter.com/xUntmFQmiC — Uubzu v4 (@uubzu) April 15, 2026

This person is very likely very mentally ill. That's why she shouldn't be on the streets.

It's completely insane that being too crazy to stand trial results in a violent criminal's release rather than permanent protective custody without appeal https://t.co/MeEQQoMhPO — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) April 15, 2026

This is just common sense. Why don't those in our justice system see this?

Reminder that "incompetent to stand trial" was invented out of thin air in the 1960s. https://t.co/1j4uqrJWpI — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) April 15, 2026

Look, the Constitution says we just have to release violent psychopaths if they’re too psychotic to know murder is bad, even if that means they will try to murder people all the time.



Right, @SaraHigdon? https://t.co/fo7oKrrTP1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 15, 2026

According to the Left and Soros backed prosecutors around the country, that answer is a resounding 'yes'.

Another example of how the entire concept of being "too incompetent to stand trial" is dangerous legal nonsense that any sane society should do away with. https://t.co/yblc4dwOAq — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 15, 2026

The only two options should be standing trial or being locked away in a mental health facility. Period.

Huh. Another "incompetent to stand trial".



And she was released. https://t.co/z8mQ60pcnn — 4nt1p4tt3rn 🏴‍☠ Appalachistan Wolf Lodge #47 (@4nt1p4tt3rn) April 15, 2026

This is what Democrats want in society.

You cannot simultaneously close the mental hospitals and permit trials because you are insane.



You can't have a society under these conditions. https://t.co/k5GP6XYZzO — Ælþemplær (@Aelthemplaer) April 15, 2026

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The “mental health crisis” in this country is largely the result of giving credence to “mental health professionals” rather than plain common sense https://t.co/teoD5OAUSM — The Deseret Stone (@DeseretStone) April 15, 2026

Also, shutting down mental health facilities. America needs to open those right back up. Yes, they need oversight, but they also need to be open.

We need to bring back insane asylums and involuntary committal for years, decades, life. Some people unfortunately are just too mentally ill to function in society at all. Instead these people are homeless and left to wander around and hurt others. https://t.co/tTybzXh9E0 — Ted ☦️🐒 (@Tawadros15) April 15, 2026

American can't go on like this.

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