Democrats' Latest Great White Beta Male Hope Just Set a Record for Burning Donor Cash in Texas

James Talarico, the Democrat's latest 'Great White Beta Male Hope' to win a Texas Senate seat, just had a record-breaking fundraising quarter. In fact, it was one of the biggest ... ever.

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Talarico notches one of the biggest Senate fundraising quarters ever.



Current record is $57 million by Jaime Harrison in SC in 2020. Before that it was Beto O'Rourke's $38m in 2018.



But those numbers were in the 3rd quarter, right before the election. This is 1st quarter. https://t.co/lRLqQtl0MX — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 15, 2026

You know who else had record breaking fundraising quarters?

See how well that worked out for him?

Also worth noting: Most of the biggest fundraising quarters ever were from people who lost, like Harrison and O'Rourke.



Sara Gideon raised in the high 30s in 2020 before losing to Susan Collins. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) April 15, 2026

Yes, that seems pretty important.

God I forgot about this.



$57 million in one quarter for a race he lost by 10 points. https://t.co/2WB4FxwOzK — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 15, 2026

Just a whole lot of wasted dinero.

How'd that work out for Beto and Harrison? https://t.co/nNVFr0RXG2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 15, 2026

Not very well.

Telling that the two biggest Senate fundraising quarters were from losing candidates (who captured liberal donor enthusiasm despite/because they were running in red states). https://t.co/b4gi1AZ0zo — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) April 15, 2026

This just shows Democrats get wrapped up in a cult of personality and their own imagined ideas of greatness and are otherwise divorced from reality.

Money set on fire as dems won’t flip Texas. https://t.co/9bpBlxBGuE — BLACK VOTERS ARENT SUPERMAN… WE NEED HELP (@reesetheone1) April 15, 2026

How did those races work out? https://t.co/Iior6oJ1T0 — Jeremy Coleman (@jeremycoleman) April 15, 2026

$57M for Jaime Harrison really is an abomination https://t.co/su60tXIkrC — (Buh-ree-toh) enjoyer (@MookerT56) April 15, 2026

Sickening, really.

Unfortunately Talarico is as creepy as Swalwell.

Things money can’t buy. — T Chow (@Chowt9) April 15, 2026

Time will tell if Talarico is a sex pest like Swalwell.

And yet I have never seen a yard sign. Not even one yet. Where is his support coming from? — DP (@liveoakrange) April 15, 2026

The donor class in New York City and California.

That's an awful lot of money to burn simply not to win an election. — Collapsible Piano (@CollapsblePiano) April 15, 2026

Beto looks normal compared to this nut job. Where do democrats find these freaks? — Meg (@Nightlionhandlr) April 15, 2026

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When your party platform only attracts weak men, it's hard to find a good candidate.

And 90% from outside of Texas just like Beta Beto. — TXCobrak (@TXCobrak) April 15, 2026

Dems love burning money. They could actually help people but no, they would rather blow it. — NotTheBurds (@OhNoTheBurds) April 15, 2026

Money down the toilet. Guy is a total derp. Mini Beto — Kyle Franklin (@kylelaine58) April 15, 2026

Democrats should absolutely keep wasting money on this absolute dud.

James Talarico is the Beto O’Rourke of Eric Swalwells. — GiveMeLiberty (@ru23052) April 15, 2026

Beto was a furry and Swalwell was a massive creep, so that sounds about right.

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