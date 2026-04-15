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Democrats' Latest Great White Beta Male Hope Just Set a Record for Burning Donor Cash in Texas

justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 AM on April 15, 2026
AP Photo/Eric Gay

James Talarico, the Democrat's latest 'Great White Beta Male Hope' to win a Texas Senate seat, just had a record-breaking fundraising quarter. In fact, it was one of the biggest ... ever.

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You know who else had record breaking fundraising quarters?

See how well that worked out for him?

Yes, that seems pretty important.

Just a whole lot of wasted dinero.

Not very well.

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This just shows Democrats get wrapped up in a cult of personality and their own imagined ideas of greatness and are otherwise divorced from reality.

Sickening, really.

Time will tell if Talarico is a sex pest like Swalwell.

The donor class in New York City and California.

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When your party platform only attracts weak men, it's hard to find a good candidate.

Democrats should absolutely keep wasting money on this absolute dud.

Beto was a furry and Swalwell was a massive creep, so that sounds about right.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY SENATE TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

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