Guess the lesson here kids is if the instructions on the label say NOT FOR HUMAN CONSUMPTION it’s not for human consumption.

We have covered a lot of dumb stories over the years (job security!) but this claim that Trump somehow compelled these people to drink fish tank cleaner is impressively ridiculous. Yeah yeah, the media has proven they will go to great lengths to make Trump look worse than Hitler but this was ridiculous.

Even for them.

And this pearl-clutching from NBC News’ Heidi Przybyla is REALLY milking it.

👉Her husband is dead & she's in the ICU after ingesting chloroquine: "We saw Trump on TV — every channel — & all of his buddies and that this was safe," she said.

"Trump kept saying it was basically pretty much a cure." She implored @VaughnHillyard: "Educate the people" https://t.co/Vl94tIZcdw — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) March 23, 2020

You know that face you make when you can’t remember what day of the week it is because you’ve been at home so long you’ve lost count of the days of the week? Yup, just made that face.

We’re going to bet Brit Hume made a similar face:

Oh for Pete’s sake, they drank fish tank cleaner. https://t.co/8UvPGsnliy — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 24, 2020

Brit, we so agree … this is ridiculous.

How did they live to be 60? — t moore#FBTS (@tmoore98101507) March 24, 2020

Brit – the media would rather increase the noise on Fish Cleaner dangers … than hear success stories like the gentleman in Florida who recovered using hydroxychloroquine. — WestCoastConservative 🇺🇸 (@WC_Conservative) March 24, 2020

Or about the people who are getting better, or the businesses finding ways to get through this crisis.

It’s almost as if the media do not want things to be ok.

Gotta get Orange man at all cost pic.twitter.com/cWHeh0mUbs — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) March 24, 2020

Prepare for the block, Brit. That seems to be her only defense for this — Dave Gray (@docgray81) March 24, 2020

Proof that it's not just millenials who are ingesting Tide Pods and licking toilet seats. — Chris Clinkinbeard (@Clinkin53) March 24, 2020

That’s irrelevant to them. Only fear sells news and gets viewers — Reality Beaker (@RealityBeaker) March 24, 2020

And they REALLY love the anti-Trump fear.

You betcha.

You'd think that drinking fish tank cleaner for any reason is never a good idea. As far as stupidity goes, it's right up there with eating Tide Pods. — Joe Freymuth (@Joe_Freymuth) March 24, 2020

Did they not read on the fish tank cleaner it says "NOT FOR HUMAN CONSUMPTION. " I have saltwater and fresh water fish. Every chemical I put in the tanks has NOT FOR HUMAN CONSUMPTION. — Melissa🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ Gen. Flynn🇺🇸 (@Melissa82225794) March 24, 2020

@HeidiNBC is currently leading in the Main Stream Medias

"Race to the Bottom of Journalistic Integrity"

Overtaking Jim @JimAcostass, @DanRather and @BrianStetler she jumped to the lead. While the race isn't over and it's anyone's to win, this currently puts her far in front! — RAC (@ACBuster63) March 24, 2020

WON’T SOMEONE PLEASE THINK OF THE FISH?!

Oh, wait, wrong outrage.

Our bad, it gets confusing after a while.

