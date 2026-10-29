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Kamala’s Cringiest Southern Accent yet Just Dropped in Georgia: ‘Election Tahm Is a Tahm’

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 29, 2026 8:30 PM
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Kamala’s Cringiest Southern Accent yet Just Dropped in Georgia: ‘Election Tahm Is a Tahm’
David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP, Pool

Kamala (she's definitely running) Harris is trying to do her Southern accent again and she's still terrible at it. 

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She's not from the South. Why does she keep trying that? It's so dumb. 

All it does is make her look fake.

She's a fake coconut.

So do people who vote for her. 

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Indeed. It's best not to even try.

She won't go away. In the South, they say 'she like something Ajax wouldn't even take off'.

She never learns. 

That's the perfect description. 

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Stupid and dull. 

A fair appraisal of her current standing. 

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News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | GEORGIA | KAMALA HARRIS

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