Kamala’s Cringiest Southern Accent yet Just Dropped in Georgia: ‘Election Tahm Is a Tahm’

Kamala (she's definitely running) Harris is trying to do her Southern accent again and she's still terrible at it.

🤣 LMAO! Kamala Harris just went cringe accent mode to black voters and it's worse than ever: "Election tahm is a tahm to let 'em know — we too busy watchin' whatchu doin', to listen to whatchu' sayin!" 💀💀 It's just another sign she plans to run in 2028. Trying to get the perfect accent down hoping her gullible base will fall for it! https://t.co/RHTjMutsvm — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 29, 2026

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She's not from the South. Why does she keep trying that? It's so dumb.

Kamala’s Georgia accent switch is peak cringe. She did it again today in Macon: “Election tahm is a tahm to let ’em know — we too busy watchin’ whatchu doin’, to listen to whatchu’ sayin’.” Same thing she pulled at the 2024 Atlanta rally. When the crowd is Southern or Black, the vowels stretch and the slang shows up; in interviews or donor calls it disappears. Politicians code-switch all the time, but when the shift is this sharp and this targeted it stops sounding like connection and starts sounding like a performance. The message is “we’re listening,” yet the delivery feels like it’s talking at people instead of to them. We, the voter, notice! #KamalaHarris #Georgia #Midterms2026 #CampaignTrail — Jan (@Jan812314) October 29, 2026

All it does is make her look fake.

Lol 😆 🤣 😂 her ghetto lango kicked in. Hilarious 😂 but, what a fake nut — KaranCarter. (@Karancarte2289) October 29, 2026

She's a fake coconut.

🤣🤣🤣 She needs mental help! — Pam (@SchaadePam51550) October 29, 2026

So do people who vote for her.

I lived half my life in GA and all my life in the South. NO ONE can mimic a southern drawl … it’s born in us southerners. And it is CRINGE when a Californian TRIES to imitate a southern drawl. Disgraceful! Offensive!! — Sassy Senior (@Senior4DJT) October 29, 2026

Indeed. It's best not to even try.

@EricLDaugh Kamala really is that ex who “accidentally” ends up at the same place as you every weekend. You block her, she changes her number (and her accent), and suddenly she’s in Georgia again like “we need to talk.” Girl, the election was the breakup. Move on. 💀 — LP (@ladp216) October 29, 2026

She won't go away. In the South, they say 'she like something Ajax wouldn't even take off'.

@EricLDaugh I watchin' watchu' sayin' Kamala - and hope you keep talking like this bc it worked out so well for you the last time you tried it! — Diabolic01 (@Diabolic0180982) October 29, 2026

She never learns.

@EricLDaugh Her voice is literally like fingernails on a chalkboard! 🤯 — VolStateVet (@VolStateVet) October 29, 2026

That's the perfect description.

@EricLDaugh Kamala, AOC, Newsom, Talarico are all Democrats made by Central Casting they are playing a part. — Substrate Zero (James) 🇺🇸 (@Substrate_Zer0) October 29, 2026

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@EricLDaugh She has learned nothing since the last campaign. Maybe it's because she can't learn anything. A very stupid woman. — SteveHogan (@stephenshogan1) October 29, 2026

Stupid and dull.

@EricLDaugh It’s so funny because she’s more irrelevant than even Mike Pence at this point. — B Slinger (@SlingBatty) October 29, 2026

A fair appraisal of her current standing.

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