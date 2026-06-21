Ruben Gallego’s Sweet Deal: Campaign Cash for Super Bowl Trips, Disney Vacations &...
NYT Turns Father’s Day Into ‘Trans Dads’ Day — And Proves How Out...
A High Percentage of Filers Got a Cut, House GOP Boasts
Leftist Meltdown: Keith Edwards Accused of Darkening Crockett's Skin After Questioning Her...
VIP
Father’s Day Through the Void: Grief, Gratitude, and the Irreplaceable Role of Good...
Sen. Rand Paul Fumes About Healthcare Expense
YIKES: Did Jasmine Crockett Just Tell Democrats to POUND SAND? Because It Sounds...
VIP
Marc Elias Tries (and Fails) to Rewrite Mail-In Ballot Voting History
How Keith Ellison Reacts to Journo Asking Him About Minnesota Fraud PROVES He...
DAAAMN, Son: UK Survivor Helps SHRED Mehdi Hasan in BRUTAL Back and Forth...
Humza Yousaf Wastes NO Time Turning Edinburgh 'Attack' Into 'Muslims Are the Real...
Jessica Tarlov's 'He COULD Be a Weird, Gay Vegan BUT' Save for James...
Police Release Photo of Karmelo Anthony’s Multi-Tool ‘Like With the Little Scissors’
Panefully Stupid: KTVU Reports Car Break-Ins Decline, Glass Repair Shops Hardest Hit

Carpetbagger Conway's Tantrum: Flipping President Trump's Limo the Bird While Begging for Votes

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on June 21, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

George Conway, washed up lawyer who is only a 'thing' because of his former wife's role in elevating President Trump, is desperately trying to hold on to his fifteen minutes of infamy. To do that, he is running for Congress.

Advertisement

George has dipped into the Ozempic (allegedly) and had a hair implant (allegedly), but is still ugly as homemade sin. To distract from that, his final campaign video is him shooting a bird at President Trump's limo passing by. It's so embarrassing. 

To be fair, he should go see a therapist now. He should take his daughter with him. 

Recommended

Ruben Gallego’s Sweet Deal: Campaign Cash for Super Bowl Trips, Disney Vacations & Family Babysitting
justmindy
Advertisement

Some of George's most delusional fans cheered the ad. These people really are children. 

George has a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It's eating his brain. 

George is just mad Trump would not allow him in the inner circle. Trump knew better. Plus, Trump enjoys working with attractive people. Georgie could never ever qualify. 

Don't stop now, George. At this rate, Trump might be elected Emperor of the World. 

Advertisement

To be fair, George has the intellect of a fifth grader. 

Now we know where George's daughter learned her tricks. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP MENTAL HEALTH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ruben Gallego’s Sweet Deal: Campaign Cash for Super Bowl Trips, Disney Vacations & Family Babysitting
justmindy
NYT Turns Father’s Day Into ‘Trans Dads’ Day — And Proves How Out of Touch They Really Are
justmindy
DAAAMN, Son: UK Survivor Helps SHRED Mehdi Hasan in BRUTAL Back and Forth Over UK Muslim Groomer Gangs
Sam J.
Leftist Meltdown: Keith Edwards Accused of Darkening Crockett's Skin After Questioning Her Talarico Snub
justmindy
YIKES: Did Jasmine Crockett Just Tell Democrats to POUND SAND? Because It Sounds Like She Did (Watch)
Sam J.
Humza Yousaf Wastes NO Time Turning Edinburgh 'Attack' Into 'Muslims Are the Real Victims' – Gets BODIED
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ruben Gallego’s Sweet Deal: Campaign Cash for Super Bowl Trips, Disney Vacations & Family Babysitting justmindy
Advertisement