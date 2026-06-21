Carpetbagger Conway's Tantrum: Flipping President Trump's Limo the Bird While Begging for Votes

George Conway, washed up lawyer who is only a 'thing' because of his former wife's role in elevating President Trump, is desperately trying to hold on to his fifteen minutes of infamy. To do that, he is running for Congress.

Advertisement

And, for the last day of early voting, one final campaign video that I haven't posted on social media.



On Tuesday, we can make this happen!!



Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/0bUCHYpeo4 — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) June 21, 2026

George has dipped into the Ozempic (allegedly) and had a hair implant (allegedly), but is still ugly as homemade sin. To distract from that, his final campaign video is him shooting a bird at President Trump's limo passing by. It's so embarrassing.

Years from now, there will be psychiatric case studies on this guy… https://t.co/ViB5ZUoi4g — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 21, 2026

To be fair, he should go see a therapist now. He should take his daughter with him.

I also approve this message. https://t.co/K1i5PEuUSf — MzCheevous Featuring Archie The Dog 🟧 (@Mizzcheevous1) June 21, 2026

Still another reason to vote for George! https://t.co/RcullV9b2G — Richard Signorelli 🌱🇺🇦 🌊 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 (@richsignorelli) June 21, 2026

George Conway is one of the few people Trump fears https://t.co/MqJJYnfZ97 — x- 👱🏻‍♀️🍷 #FunLisaWineOh #4VetsWithPets 501c3 (@ls1228) June 21, 2026

Some of George's most delusional fans cheered the ad. These people really are children.

And now a word from the TDS Superstar https://t.co/jZNqc2vxz5 — Xtraordinaire (@Xtraordinaire77) June 21, 2026

George has a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It's eating his brain.

This is really pathetic, even for a washed-out eunuch loser like you. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 21, 2026

All because he didn't give you a job. The sense of entitlement is astounding. — Capeman (@wheresyourcape) June 21, 2026

George is just mad Trump would not allow him in the inner circle. Trump knew better. Plus, Trump enjoys working with attractive people. Georgie could never ever qualify.

LOL... Wow... You can flip off the President who obviously wasn't paying any attention to you. This makes you some tough patriot? God you're a doofus. — Dark Rides (@TesRides) June 21, 2026

😂 thank you for your support. Ever since you’ve been trolling Trump he’s won two major elections. We appreciate your continued efforts. 👏 — House of Ryan (@Houseof_Ryan) June 21, 2026

Don't stop now, George. At this rate, Trump might be elected Emperor of the World.

Advertisement

George Conway has not lived in New York State for decades. He is a carpet bagger. He begged to be in Trump's first administration. He will not represent you. George only cares about himself and his success. He doesn't care about you. pic.twitter.com/41rBMyVpJm — Srt370cid (@srt370cid) June 21, 2026

Imagine being such a loser in life that you act like this as an adult. I’ve never supported Trump and I never will, but this is the equivalent of throwing a tantrum when your mom won’t let you have a second Capri Sun in elementary school. — ThatGuy9257 (@GreekGuyinMA) June 21, 2026

To be fair, George has the intellect of a fifth grader.

Who is responsible for your stupidity? This looks like the work of a juvenile delinquent. — Dellapearl (@DellaPManning) June 21, 2026

Now we know where George's daughter learned her tricks.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.