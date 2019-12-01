Rep. Doug Collins (R-Georgia), the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, says Republicans want to call Adam Schiff to testify about the impeachment report he is putting together.

He told Chris Wallace on ‘Fox News Sunday’ that the GOP is getting its witness list to Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler and that Adam Schiff is the “first and foremost” witness from whom they want to hear.

If Schiff does testify, he’ll have to answer for a number of things. If he doesn’t testify, he’ll look weak. Either way, it’s hard to see the optics for Democrats getting any better.

Collins also said the upcoming public hearing (scheduled for Wednesday) featuring “constitutional scholars” being questioned about impeachment will be a waste of time.

Recent polls show a lot of Americans are fed up with this. We’ll see how long Democrats drag it out.

