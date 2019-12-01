Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-New York) believes the Trump/Ukraine whistleblower should testify and presents three problems with Democrats’ refusal to allow that person to speak.

Did the whistleblower pull the ‘fire alarm’ with bad intentions?

What exactly was Adam Schiff’s (and his team) interaction with the whistleblower?

And did the whistleblower actually see a fire, and who might have told him about it?

Those are important questions to which Democrats don’t seem to be very interested in getting on-record answers.

Meanwhile, Adam Schiff is preparing to ram through a vote on an impeachment “report” that members are going to only get 24 hours to review.

