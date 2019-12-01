Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-New York) believes the Trump/Ukraine whistleblower should testify and presents three problems with Democrats’ refusal to allow that person to speak.

The “whistleblower” should testify. Dems say no, claiming his role was only to pull a fire alarm. The problem is (1) he seems to have pulled it w/bad intentions (2) it looks like Schiff’s team told him to pull it (3) he never saw a fire. We want to know who told him there was one — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) December 1, 2019

Did the whistleblower pull the ‘fire alarm’ with bad intentions?

What exactly was Adam Schiff’s (and his team) interaction with the whistleblower?

And did the whistleblower actually see a fire, and who might have told him about it?

Those are important questions to which Democrats don’t seem to be very interested in getting on-record answers.

All Fair Questions in a fire investigation that can’t find a fire https://t.co/DaGEKOmnjh — Turknado (@432_609) December 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Adam Schiff is preparing to ram through a vote on an impeachment “report” that members are going to only get 24 hours to review.

What’s the rush? Adam Schiff’s committee is only giving members 24 hours to review the impeachment report before voting https://t.co/JG8DoDVsqB — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 1, 2019

***

RELATED:

No WONDER! Rep. Ratcliffe explains WHY Schiff is withholding ICIG Michael Atkinson’s closed-door 8+ hour testimony

‘You spelled human Ambien wrong.’ The Hill calls Adam Schiff a ‘progressive rock star’ and WHOA NELLY that’s a lotta backfire