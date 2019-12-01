We’re not entirely sure what planet this writer from The Hill actually lives on, but calling Adam Schiff a progressive rock star in any regard is quite possibly one of the most ridiculous things we’ve seen written about ol’ Schiff Head yet.

Adam Schiff surges to become progressive rock star in Trump impeachment hearings https://t.co/WyAQ9l2530 pic.twitter.com/aBBS72hEg2 — The Hill (@thehill) November 30, 2019

From The Hill:

But it is precisely Shiff’s sober demeanor and steady hand guiding the two-month impeachment investigation — including two weeks of televised public hearings — that have made him a national political figure, a household name and unlikely progressive rock star. He has become a regular presence on the Sunday shows, delivering the party’s message on impeachment, and he recently received a standing ovation at the California Democratic Party convention in Long Beach. And while the impeachment process is far from over — he and his committee are writing an impeachment report over the Thanksgiving recess — his colleagues on Capitol Hill are speculating how high the 59-year-old chairman can climb after his star turn in the Trump-Ukraine saga.

You’ve gotta wonder if they wrote this with a straight face.

OOOOOMG.

When did “news” reporting include fellating politicians https://t.co/VJnBvVtbzT — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 1, 2019

We didn’t say it.

We laughed at it.

We TOTALLY put it in this article.

But we didn’t say it.

If by rockstar you mean absolute jackass. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) December 1, 2019

That works.

You spelled human ambien wrong. — Itsallgood, man (@recoveringlibrl) December 1, 2019

If true, that statement shows how vacuous Progressives are.

They jump from one false hope to another, attempting to justify their delusions.

Schiff will be kicked to the curb when he inevitably fails to deliver. — CloneDwarf (@CloneDwarf) December 1, 2019

Schiff has been making promises his butt can’t actually cash for years now. Remember when he claimed he had evidence that would prove without a shadow of a doubt Trump colluded with Russia?

Yeah, still waiting for him to share it.

Rock'n'roll really is dead. — COLLECT ROCKS, PLANT FLAG (@deanriehm) December 1, 2019

What media bias? — Don Helpingstine (@dhelpingstine) December 1, 2019

Buuuuuuuut Trump.

I didn't know progressive rock star meant "makes Trump more popular than before impeachment hearings began." — Habib Jones (@habib2001) December 1, 2019

Trump really should send Adam a thank you card for all of his hard work on HIS campaign.

I mean…are you for real? This has to be trolling 101, right? — Joel Day (@fanofkfan) November 30, 2019

He looks like some STEM kid’s robot experiment. — nunya (@lazyone2222) December 1, 2019

You must be joking. What a farce. — Tamara (@TamaraS80954633) December 1, 2019

rock must truly be dead — Dave (@dccrue) November 30, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

So much for the weighty and serious nature of the proceedings… — Adeptus Archer (@ArcherMint) December 1, 2019

Not like any of us were taking him the least bit seriously anyway.

