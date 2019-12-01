We’re not entirely sure what planet this writer from The Hill actually lives on, but calling Adam Schiff a progressive rock star in any regard is quite possibly one of the most ridiculous things we’ve seen written about ol’ Schiff Head yet.

From The Hill:

But it is precisely Shiff’s sober demeanor and steady hand guiding the two-month impeachment investigation — including two weeks of televised public hearings — that have made him a national political figure, a household name and unlikely progressive rock star.

He has become a regular presence on the Sunday shows, delivering the party’s message on impeachment, and he recently received a standing ovation at the California Democratic Party convention in Long Beach.

And while the impeachment process is far from over — he and his committee are writing an impeachment report over the Thanksgiving recess — his colleagues on Capitol Hill are speculating how high the 59-year-old chairman can climb after his star turn in the Trump-Ukraine saga.

You’ve gotta wonder if they wrote this with a straight face.

OOOOOMG.

We didn’t say it.

We laughed at it.

We TOTALLY put it in this article.

But we didn’t say it.

Trending

That works.

Schiff has been making promises his butt can’t actually cash for years now. Remember when he claimed he had evidence that would prove without a shadow of a doubt Trump colluded with Russia?

Yeah, still waiting for him to share it.

Buuuuuuuut Trump.

Trump really should send Adam a thank you card for all of his hard work on HIS campaign.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Not like any of us were taking him the least bit seriously anyway.

 

Related:

‘Are you HIGH right now?!’ Ron Perlman out-stupids HIMSELF with claims about Canada’s ‘human death rate’ and guns

Just can’t DEAL! Sharyl Attkisson notices telling similarity between Navy Secretary and diplomats testifying against Trump

Example 12,345,678 why Americans hate the media –> Jake Tapper tries painting Trump’s Afghanistan trip as a bad thing

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam SchiffimpeachmentThe HillTrump