In previous tweets and stories, Sharyl Attkisson has noticed some very telling things about the ‘diplomats’ who testified against Trump, and now she’s seeing a similarity between them and Naval Secretary, Richard Spencer. It’s not so much about Trump and what he has or has not done but how they react to Trump doing anything … Sharyl said it way better and much smarter than we can:

My take: Like the diplomats who testified against Trump, the ex-Navy Secretary seems to think he/they run the show and lose their mind when the President exerts his constitutional authority over something they disagree with. You? — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) November 28, 2019

In other words, it’s not Trump, it’s the bureaucrats who work for him.

Perhaps they’d gotten used to a president who was not interested in being involved in such things (ahem Obama) and don’t know how to deal with a president who does. What we’ve noticed during the hearings is they cared more about justifying their own importance and worth than they did testifying about anything Trump may have done or said. Considering most of their testimony was second-hand, assumptions and opinions, guess we shouldn’t be all that surprised …

They just can’t deal with being told what to do which seems a bad character trait for someone who supposedly serves the people.

But we digress.

meanwhile, they were all for Pen & Phone in place of legislation during obama years. — Rani ~ Science Skeptic 🌎 (@MilitaryRosary) November 29, 2019

Probably because Obama was more than happy to let them ‘guide him’.

It's one thing to have an opinion contrary to the boss's orders. It's quiet another thing to voice that opinion or to act to subvert your boss. They should resign and shut up if they can't tolerate it. — Proud Navy Vet ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@aljoyce56) November 28, 2019

They clearly think that their position in government somehow makes them more important than they really are.

this kind of Deep State (the entrenched bureaucrats) have done this for years, to every president. it's just now become acceptable because of such blatant rage towards Trump. thing is, they're setting the bar for how the next president gets treated. — Kurt Borchers (@Kurt_SDMF) November 28, 2019

God help any Democrat who actually gets elected in the future.

You put it very succinctly. Where was the drama when Obama fired the Bush ambassadors? And what about his foreign policies? Double standards abound. — Jim Brown (@jimbrown1964) November 28, 2019

Regardless of what any of these “ambassadors”, more like butthurt bureaucrats, thought of President Trump’s foreign policy, their job is to implement it. They didn’t have to like it. If they didn’t like it, they had 2 simple choices: 1. Implement it anyway or 2. QUIT. The end. — 🇺🇸 Pat 🇺🇸 (@JP_shirley) November 29, 2019

Butthurt Bureaucrats sounds like a ska band from the 90s.

There's a reason the POTUS has the title of Commander in Chief! Wokeness is permeating the military? — Bill Wilson (@OPM4everNot) November 28, 2019

Change does not come easy to some people. — 2020 are we there yet? (@ApoliticalN) November 28, 2019

This is very true, especially of people who work in the government.

Let’s back up: diplomats who testified against Trump? No, they truthfully testified under oath. Chips fall where they may. Your question suggests comfort with undermining the system. Did you want them to lie? — Dana Fowle Fox 5 (@danafowlefox5) November 28, 2019

Huh?

Maybe you're a mind-reader? I'm not sure you know whether anyone "truthfully testified." In any event, they repeatedly testified they defyied what they believed Trump's foreign policy direction to be, among other things. Constitution says President decides foreign policy. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) November 28, 2019

We love how Sharyl always addresses those who try and call her out … and she does it a way that doesn’t seem at all combative and yet shuts them down.

Because of @realDonaldTrump being the actual President that we elected him to be, we are seeing how much of our country is being run by the unelected. How entitled public service has become and why we desperately need another 4 years and more of exposing and draining swamp. — D. Henke 🇺🇸 (@D_Henke0211) November 28, 2019

Scary seeing how many people ‘run’ this country who we can’t ‘vote out’ if we don’t like what they do. Trump has indeed exposed this aspect of our government in many ways.

And it’s terrifying.

