Trump spent his Thanksgiving in Afghanistan serving Thanksgiving dinner to the troops. It was a ‘secret’ trip, where only a few select members of the media were made aware; Trump even had someone ‘tweeting’ for him. That he and his team worked so hard to keep this quiet tells you it was legit, not a PR stunt, not a campaign stop … this was Trump doing something he wanted to do for our troops.

While the usual suspects were having conniptions over the Rocky photo, Trump was making a secret trip to Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/TR3KwNIPbM — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 28, 2019

But of course, that didn’t stop the media from reporting on it in a negative light. From the Newsweek garbage where Jessica Kwong claimed the president was just ‘golfing and tweeting’ all day to this tweet from Jake Tapper, the last thing these brave, friendly firefighters wanted to do was paint the president in a positive light.

Notice something missing from Jake’s tweet?

CNN: President Donald Trump made an unannounced visit to troops in Afghanistan, the first time he’s visited that nation, where the US has been at war for 18 years. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 28, 2019

Wow.

Could he have found a way to make a positive and meaningful thing more negative and meaningless? FFS, and he wonders why people hate them. It’s almost as if he was trying to antagonize with this tweet.

If so, it worked. He pissed a lot of people off.

Are you seriously complaining a sitting President didn’t visit an active war zone more often? Potentially even during the 15 years before his inauguration? Your Democratic Party editors might get worried about how often LBJ visited Saigon, or FDR on Omaha Beach. You hack. — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) November 28, 2019

Yes, he seriously was complaining that a sitting president didn’t visit a war zone more often PLUS he deliberately left out the whole FEEDING THEM DINNER part of the trip.

Hack is accurate.

You really are a petty little man. I notice you never said this about Obama. But I forget, you suffer severe #tds — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) November 28, 2019

Petty little man works.

The way you tweeted this out is something else… If it world Obama visiting you would never have phrased it the same way…. But you can keep lying to yourself that you are an honest and objective journalist Happy thanksgiving — Dino (@dinok1975) November 28, 2019

The war in Afghanistan is Trump's fault — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 28, 2019

WE KNEW IT!

Yeah, maybe we should end the pointless war. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) November 28, 2019

Why the negative spin Jake? — Joe Mercer (@smokinjoe101) November 28, 2019

Because it’s all he and his media cohorts know how to do these days.

Wow, Jake. Any option for a cheap shot taken, right? Example 523,987,439,674,763 why America hates the media. — Jim (@WFSecurityNerd) November 28, 2019

That number of examples seems low.

Not pictured: President Obama visiting the troops in Afghanistan — Aaron R (@notwitty30) November 28, 2019

Way to spin a positive story to fit your ‘orange man bad’ narrative — MikeP (@TheRealMike_P) November 29, 2019

It was indeed a most impressive spin.

He went to Iraq last Christmas. I mean, you are really splitting hairs here. — georgia (@georgia1041) November 28, 2019

President Donald Trump made an unannounced first visit to US troops in Afghanistan to spend time with them and wish them a Happy Thanksgiving.

I know, it sounds much more positive than your tweet. 🙄 — Beks (@RavenWood_54) November 28, 2019

God forbid!

He also visited the troops in Iraq for Christmas last year… C'mon Jake. Just because you work for CNN doesn't mean you have to be this petty. pic.twitter.com/kBOwgBbmyp — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) November 28, 2019

Actually yes, yes it does. If you read any stories about how much Zucker hates Trump this isn’t a stretch …

Always the dig. Trump didn't start a war 18 years ago. — Terry O' (@IrishTea1) November 28, 2019

So on Thanksgiving Tapper decides to be an a-hole… Noted So showing up, visiting the troops, pushing a peace process… all of this and your tweet is.. he hasn’t been there before. pic.twitter.com/w1UedMV6UJ — Jeff Kiser (@1962Kiser) November 28, 2019

Pretty cool to have a president who appreciates the troops. — Pooka Luck (@MuchLuck) November 28, 2019

A change from the last administration, that’s for sure.

This is petty, Jake. I am not a fan of the man but this comes across badly. — Lawrence Mussio (@Novamoose) November 29, 2019

You’re an ass. — Jason Scalese (@coachscalese) November 28, 2019

I see what you did there. Petty, but I know you can’t help it. — Duke Santos 2000 (@unashamedusa) November 28, 2019

So it’s a good thing, say it Jake. — Just Phil (@philllosoraptor) November 28, 2019

He can’t bring himself to say something positive. He just can’t.

You’re trying to make it sound like he started the conflict. You’re a sad, pathetic little man trying so hard to spin something wonderful into bullshit political points…what an asshat. — Eric Horst (@emhorst) November 29, 2019

Why didn't you include the fact that he served dinner to the troops Mr. Unbiased Journalist….???? — GOLFING & TWEETING SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) November 28, 2019

Because … wait for it … wait again … ORANGE MAN BAD.

