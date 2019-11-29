Most Americans spent Thanksgiving visiting with family, eating way too much, watching football, and being thankful for the many things in their lives. You know, normal Thanksgiving ‘stuff.’

But not the media.

Nope.

They were far too busy taking dunks on the president and writing garbage stories about how he spent his day … and getting it totally wrong because that’s what happens when you do nothing but write with your ‘orange man bad’ bias like Jessica Kwong from Newsweak.

Sorry, Newsweek.

Jessica wrote an entire story about Trump spending his Thanksgiving doing nothing but golfing and tweeting when in reality the president flew to Afghanistan to surprise the troops and feed them dinner. The ratio on her original tweet and story (which she deleted) was pretty impressive but her correction – even more so.

Trump headed to Afghanistan to surprise U.S. troops on Thanksgiving https://t.co/f7Xeqz1ZGQ Deleting this tweet because it was written before knowing about the president’s surprise visit to Afghanistan-an honest mistake. Story has already been updated, as shown in the screenshot. pic.twitter.com/g9CfPaV2kQ — Jessica Kwong (@JessicaGKwong) November 29, 2019

No apology and in fact she just called it a ‘honest mistake,’ which is absolute BS. This was not an honest mistake, this was yet another example of the media pushing narrative over the real story. Actually, what this really was was a learning opportunity for Kwong but considering how lame her correction was we’re pretty sure she won’t be learning a whole lot from the situation even though you’d think reading through these responses would be brutal.

Assuming she read them.

Check this out.

Why would you write the story without having any of the facts? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 29, 2019

Ooh, ooh, we know! *cough cough HACK cough cough*

This was my exact question… the entire original story had no basis in fact and was just speculation. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 29, 2019

Welcome to the world of journalism, 2019.

This is why the media has lost all credibility!!! — Business Solutions 🤔💯 (@WiserSpeaker) November 29, 2019

It’s been a long, long time since they had any credibility.

What, maybe the 80s?

I bet you guys hate it when you end up looking like asses because of your hatred for Trump. — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) November 29, 2019

They would only hate it if they actually cared about looking like asses.

lmao an honest mistake? Maybe don’t be a hack, Jessica?! — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) November 29, 2019

Yeah, this was pretty bad.

ROFL this is the original lede vs the accurate one. "We don't have a narrative" said @Newsweek weakly pic.twitter.com/4Xlt73DwKZ — Lt. Col Jack, Austere Purveyor of 🐂💩 (@listener_t) November 29, 2019

HA HA HA HA wow

MSM honest mistakes never go in Trump's favor — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) November 29, 2019

Media in general rarely goes in Trump’s favor, but we digress.

If you didn’t know Trump’s plans for the day, why post the original tweet deliberately worded to damn him? I’m sure you feel like you made it right by retracting/correcting, but by posting the original with no knowledge of what you claimed, you reveal your knee jerk contempt — Rugged Indivisualist (@RIndivisualist) November 29, 2019

Knee-jerk contempt is perfect here.

I’m sure those around u are trying to make u feel better and confirming your laughable excuse that making things up = honest mistake. But they’re doing u no favors. YOU are the reason “fake news” resonates. YOU are why so many view the press as the enemy. YOU are the problem. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) November 29, 2019

That. ^

I hate it when the president does something nice and unexpected, don’t you? — Fa-la-la-la-Laura 🎄 (@lgadbery) November 29, 2019

They really do hate it. LOL

Hardly an honest mistake. You started trashing the guy before you made any effort to learn the truth. You’re a propagandist, not a journalist, and this time you got caught got. — Mr. S. #TGDN #TCOT (@bsucards1983) November 29, 2019

Journalists have become activists.

Disgraceful! Showing your bias for everyone to see and once again proving why no one trusts you. — Rachel 🇺🇸🙏 (@racheld48040847) November 29, 2019

But c’mon, it was an honest mistake and stuff.

And the media wonders why Trump calls them fake news. May I present Exhibit A. — Beth Wellington (@beth_wellington) November 29, 2019

Like so many others …

Do a little more journalism and a little less activism — Clara (@claramanoucheka) November 29, 2019

But what fun is THAT?

Heh.

So she assumed what he was gonna do, and tweeted something out as fact based on an assumption, and even if we never found out what he was actually doing she’d have left it up as fact. “Honest mistake it can happen to anyone” — Possibly Justin (@JDem_9) November 29, 2019

And then issued a lame and embarrassing correction.

“honest mistake” No, it wasn’t. — Joe (B) [for Bastard] (@Josef_Lemonovic) November 29, 2019

You are not a journalist. Your parents should be disappointed #FAKENEWS — ConservativeDoc (@keray1234) November 29, 2019

Why would you write such a hit piece in the first place? — The Red-Headed Libertarian™️ (@TRHLofficial) November 29, 2019

Tomorrow you'll likely claim that he visited the troops to inflate his poll numbers to offset Impeachment inquiry. — Vox Libertatis™ن (@2lanterns) November 29, 2019

The Left is already calling Trumps trip a PR stunt … and then the story today will be how Republicans POUNCED on this poor journo and other firefighters in the media.

And repeat.