Ron Perlman apparently took some time to learn a little something while he was ‘shooting an indie’ in Canada.

Don’t laugh … ok, laugh, it’s hilarious.

He claims Canadians not only own more guns per capita than anyone in the U.S. but also that their ‘human death rate’ is zero because they don’t have any automatic guns.

Human death rate is ZERO. Think about that little nugget of wisdom for a minute.

Anyone else reminded of the joke about losers having a girlfriend in Canada?

Check this out.

Ummm … what?

There is a whole lotta stupid in this one tweet. In fact, we’re not even really sure where to begin unpacking this mess so we’ll just move on to his next tweet.

Which isn’t much better.

Yikes.

Why do these weirdos ALWAYS go here?! Don’t they realize this shows more of a projection on their own part?

Silly muthaf*cka.

It’s almost like you never read before you speak. pic.twitter.com/RZOMnhNXwN — American Templar (@Modern_Templar) November 30, 2019

Almost like?

Heh.

How could someone with such a gigantic head have such a small brain? — Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) November 30, 2019

The dinosaurs were the same way … so science?

You are an idiot. Your opening statement was a lie, and you went downhill from there. Canada is 7th in per capita. Canada does not have a 0 homicide rate. And it really doesn’t have a drug war. Finally The National Firearms Act of 1934 makes automatics extremely rare. pic.twitter.com/8IAeWTMn7Z — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) November 30, 2019

BUT CANADUH.

We can’t believe he really tweeted this mess, surely the dude is punking us all because nobody is this dense. Then again, there is Tom Arnold and Alyssa Milano …

Were you actively trying to pack as many untruths into a single tweet as possible? https://t.co/1up2dj1Cjy — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) December 1, 2019

He’d have to know they were lies and this editor isn’t so sure he knew better.

"shooting a little indie in Canada"

I've seen the script.

Which role did you snag?

Snowflake #1 or #2? — H. L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) December 1, 2019

Snowflake #1 is clearly the role of a lifetime.

you are a truly stupid man — NeoN: Automataster (@neontaster) November 30, 2019

The “human death rate is zero” in Canada? Are you high right now? — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) December 1, 2019

There's so many things wrong about this tweet that it's impossible to know where to begin. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 1, 2019

We read a lot of stupid on Twitter, it’s sort of what we do (no wonder we’re all sort of losing our minds), but THIS was impressively dumb.

Congrats, Ron.

