Must be nice to ‘run’ an investigation in such a way where you can try and remove a sitting president while protecting your own backside. Adam Schiff has definitely been very ‘careful’ about what he does and does not release to the public, and while we all know there has to be some very specific reason why … it’s hard to say for sure.

Until now.

Paul Sperry sent this tweet about Schiff withholding the transcript of ICIG Michael Atkinson from October 4 behind closed doors which lasted for eight hours.

EIGHT HOURS.

Gosh, that seems like a rather large chunk of testimony the American people should be made aware of, don’cha think? Especially if this is being done for the good of the country and stuff.

DEVELOPING: Why is Schiff still withholding transcript of ICIG Michael Atkinson's Oct 4 closed-door testimony which lasted 8+ hours? He's released 15 witness transcripts but is still hiding Atkinson's. Also, what's Atkinson's connection to Obama officials including David Laufman? — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) November 30, 2019

Rep. John Ratcliffe was good enough to tell Sperry EXACTLY why Schiffty isn’t releasing his testimony …

I know why @paulsperry_ It’s because I asked IG Atkinson about his “investigation” into the contacts between Schiff’s staff and the person who later became the whistleblower. The transcript is classified “secret” so Schiff can prevent you from seeing the answers to my questions — John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) November 30, 2019

Huh, now why oh why would Schiff want to hide answers around his staff’s contact with the whistleblower? If he has nothing to hide you’d think he’d be front and center with that testimony.

Of course, we all know he has something to hide or he wouldn’t have done so much of this behind closed doors.

Just say what was said and let Schiff try to punish you for telling the truth. — Chimpy McFister (@ChimpyMcFist) November 30, 2019

But he’ll have to go before the ethics committee!!!

Heh.

Secret, good Lord . What a complete sham, I just hope the complete story comes out. So much corruption. — W. Scott Paterson (@WScottPaterson1) November 30, 2019

And hiding it only makes it look worse.

So…you aren't allowed to say because it's secret, but Schiff-for-brains can choose to release it at his own discretion…or leak other things? I think the system is seriously messed up. — John McCormick (@JohnMcPolymath) November 30, 2019

Seriously, why don't you release it on the house floor? What's schifty going to do to you? — BV (@bavyas) November 30, 2019

Say mean stuff.

Sic the Ethics Committee on him.

Make him watch his eyes bug out.

Release it on the House floor so we all can see it. If anyone is worried about releasing classified documents then get the President to declassify the documents and then release them. There is no excuse, release the documents! — 13SpeedMan (@13Speedtruck) November 30, 2019

Schiff is a disgrace…designates "secret" anything that would hurt the dems case for impeachment and his malfeasance. — L. Dealy (@mairnealachdha) November 30, 2019

Too much of this whole mess has been secret. “Sources & Methods” is a catch fraise for covering up misdeeds all across the IC & FBI. All of our 3 letter agencies need to be reigned in & real consequences for those who have gone outside the lines — Dennis Sargent (@DennisC_Sargent) November 30, 2019

Well I certainly hope the President declassifies that transcript and IG Atkinson is called before Congress as a witness. Adam is a sick, deranged man who has a method to his madness. He must be stopped. — d burgess (@DBurgess316) November 30, 2019

Left out ‘power hungry,’ he’s very power hungry.

But to be fair, most of our elected officials are.

Sounds like @realDonaldTrump has some declassifying to do. — Lawdog441 (@JeffLawson441) November 30, 2019

If and when he does … break out the popcorn.

