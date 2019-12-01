Why are Democrats in such a hurry?

As noted by Byron York, House Intelligence Committee Democrats are supposed to have their impeachment report finished by Monday morning, and then a vote by the committee is scheduled to happen on Tuesday. So, that gives members only 24 hours to review the report.

The big rush: House Intel Dems will have impeachment report finished by Monday. Will give members 24 hours to review. Vote Tuesday. https://t.co/URWy0es4lg — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 1, 2019

Lawmakers on the panel will get a 24-hour review period, according to internal guidance sent to committee members and obtained by POLITICO. On Tuesday, the panel is expected to approve the findings — likely on a party-line vote — teeing it up for consideration by the Judiciary Committee, which is in turn expected to draft and consider articles of impeachment in the coming weeks.

Shouldn’t something of this magnitude have a little more time for digestion?

what a joke https://t.co/hbgFuSmQLs — Vulpes vulpes (@Oenonewept) December 1, 2019

Why the breakneck speed?

Looks like someone is afraid of what the IG report will say. https://t.co/hXMBwIKwnl — I M Rude ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@tucsondelsol) December 1, 2019

got to give it time to run before December 9 https://t.co/ad3gsdyrEY — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) December 1, 2019

This is actually because Dem leadership wants this over as fast as possible. https://t.co/SHDhwg0ojK — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) December 1, 2019

Now, where have we seen something like this before?

Just like Obamacare…just shove it forward. https://t.co/rhTAR6pPy1 — SemperFiVirginia (@fi_virginia) December 1, 2019

Public sentiment for impeachment has decreased since Adam Schiff’s hearings started, so does he now think ramming a report through in 24 hours is going to garner his side some brownie points?

