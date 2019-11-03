Joe Biden was campaigning in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Saturday when he said he was in Ohio before correcting himself.

Video.

As we know, this is not the first time Biden has done this.

The Biden gaffes have already filled their quota, and we have a looong way to go.

***

Tags: iowaJoe BidenOhio