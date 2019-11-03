Joe Biden was campaigning in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Saturday when he said he was in Ohio before correcting himself.

At the fish fry in Cedar Rapids, Biden says he’s in Ohio instead of Iowa. Quickly corrects himself but I spotted some in the crowd shaking their heads. — Tarini Parti (@tparti) November 2, 2019

Video.

Biden: “How many unsafe bridges do you still have here in the state of Ohio? I mean Iowa — and i was just in Ohio because they have more.” pic.twitter.com/oM6hGgQtNY — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 3, 2019

As we know, this is not the first time Biden has done this.

Another stop, another gaffe: Joe Biden lauds the beauty of Vermont during New Hampshire visit https://t.co/iFVx3Z45Wc — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 24, 2019

The Biden gaffes have already filled their quota, and we have a looong way to go.

