ICYMI at last night’s debate, there was a moment when Joe Biden was asked about slavery and reparations and he answered with how poor people need help being better parents and they should play the record player at night so their kids can hear more words:

Guys, Joe Biden is advising parents to turn their "record player" on so the poor kids can hear what's playing — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 13, 2019

We are not making this up:

Joe Biden wants you to elect him president so he can make sure social workers tell you how to raise your children and that your kids always have the record player on at night. We wish we were making this up. pic.twitter.com/mL0BXBBXCd — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) September 13, 2019

Transcript here:

Here is my transcript of Joe Biden's record player moment. Asked about his past comments denying responsibility, as a white man, for America's sins, he gives an answer insinuating that black parents don't know how to raise kids. pic.twitter.com/Z39NtsiVkd — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) September 13, 2019

Could this be the gaffe that proves to be fatal to his campaign?

The record player moment may be what finally reveals Biden's bankruptcy. A staggering two minutes in our politics. America's gravest, most persistent injustice recast as parental ignorance. — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) September 13, 2019

It’s not going well for the elderly Dem:

So many problems with this. He didn't answer the question. He repeated a racist stereotype (using a debunked study). He still has a record player… But the pettiest problem… Does Joe Biden think black parents don't play their kids music?? Has he MET black people? https://t.co/2qMLU7EcP2 — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) September 13, 2019

Even worse for Joe? His claim that poor kids hear fewer words growing up is, to put it in a way that the former Veep can understand, malarkey:

Biden repeats a commonly cited claim that poor kids grow up hearing fewer words than more affluent kids. You've probably heard this, I've heard it. I wasn't aware of the history until today. Read about why it's flawed and widely disputed: https://t.co/aJQVnZOyvc

1/ https://t.co/8H0bsRSCVi — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) September 13, 2019

But some important questions: Was Biden prepared for this fairly obvious question about his widely reported comments from 40 years ago? Did aides vet a response that included repeating claims about poor families that many view to be rooted in racial bias? If not, why? 2/ — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) September 13, 2019

What do people expect of a 76-year-old?

Watched hours of old Biden tape talking abt race for our crime bill/busing stories. He has largely eradicated his language from that era in favor of rhetoric abt institutional racism and injustice. But last night, in this answer, you basically saw new and old Biden back to back https://t.co/R24ccsSmc6 — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) September 13, 2019

Hold your nose and vote Joe!

I've avoided criticizing Dem hopefuls b/c I believe unity on the left is vital for beating Trump, but it's impossible to ignore that the frontrunner–Joe Biden–is displaying behavior & words that are deeply alarming. I'll vote for him if I have to, but I do not have faith in him https://t.co/khfL23mndw — Lauren Modery (@Hipstercrite) September 13, 2019

We’ll see if Dems can capitalize on this at the next debate:

.@ProfNunoPerez of Northern Arizona University told me that based on the response to Castro's attacks vs. Biden's "record player" comment, many in the media are more interested in scolding a "young brown guy" who disrespected someone they "revere" than offering balanced coverage. https://t.co/8lRwf4x7n4 — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) September 13, 2019

***