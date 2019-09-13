ICYMI at last night’s debate, there was a moment when Joe Biden was asked about slavery and reparations and he answered with how poor people need help being better parents and they should play the record player at night so their kids can hear more words:

We are not making this up:

Transcript here:

Trending

Could this be the gaffe that proves to be fatal to his campaign?

It’s not going well for the elderly Dem:

Even worse for Joe? His claim that poor kids hear fewer words growing up is, to put it in a way that the former Veep can understand, malarkey:

What do people expect of a 76-year-old?

Hold your nose and vote Joe!

We’ll see if Dems can capitalize on this at the next debate:

***

