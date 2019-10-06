Presidential candidate Joe Biden had the following message for Elena Delle Donne, a Washington Mystics player and WNBA MVP who was recently injured during the WNBA Finals.

He wished her well and said he looks forward to seeing her back on the court.

Well, there is good news for Biden’s sentiment, and he was inundated with it immediately upon publishing this tweet.

Trending

She was playing as he tweeted this.

Ah, Joe.

***

RELATED:

‘Racist paternalism’: Libs SLAM Joe Biden for his ‘record player’ gaffe and it could be a FATAL mistake

No big deal, just Joe Biden guaranteeing to ‘end fossil fuel.’ BONUS: Another gaffe

Another stop, another gaffe: Joe Biden lauds the beauty of Vermont during New Hampshire visit

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elena Delle DonneJoe Bidenwnba