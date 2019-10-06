Presidential candidate Joe Biden had the following message for Elena Delle Donne, a Washington Mystics player and WNBA MVP who was recently injured during the WNBA Finals.

He wished her well and said he looks forward to seeing her back on the court.

Elena @De11eDonne is the pride of Delaware. Wishing her well as she recovers — we need more professional athletes like her sharing their support for inclusive sports. I'm looking forward to seeing her back on the court soon. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2019

Well, there is good news for Biden’s sentiment, and he was inundated with it immediately upon publishing this tweet.

joe i have great news for you https://t.co/gOQBjxPTCm — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) October 6, 2019

She was playing as he tweeted this.

hi joe. she is literally playing right now, on abc. I MEAN. https://t.co/7axwkkSfRz — Lindsay Gibbs (@linzsports) October 6, 2019

She was literally on the court when you tweeted this https://t.co/UWnnuEUdwy — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) October 6, 2019

But @De11eDonne is—right now—playing in the WNBA Finals. (@AndrewYang would not have made this mistake.) https://t.co/fpaOxFsTK9 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 6, 2019

Someone get Joe a TV https://t.co/DNS6XScjR9 — Hemal Jhaveri (@hemjhaveri) October 6, 2019

Ah, Joe.

***

