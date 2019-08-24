Weren’t Joe Biden’s campaign handlers going to cut back on his interactions with the public to cut back on the gaffes? Earlier, Twitchy had reported on Biden remembering the more than 40 kids shot by the National Guard at Kent State University. And now he’s in beautiful New Hampshire and waxing eloquent about how lovely and scenic Vermont is.

Yep, Brian Stelter’s going to have on two psychiatrists with TDS tomorrow to argue that Trump is mentally unfit to serve, but will we see this video on CNN?

We don’t think Biden’s in any position right now to tell anyone not to vote for him.

