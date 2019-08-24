Weren’t Joe Biden’s campaign handlers going to cut back on his interactions with the public to cut back on the gaffes? Earlier, Twitchy had reported on Biden remembering the more than 40 kids shot by the National Guard at Kent State University. And now he’s in beautiful New Hampshire and waxing eloquent about how lovely and scenic Vermont is.

At the beginning of his gaggle a reporter asked @JoeBiden his impression of Keene, N.H. His response: “What's not to love about Vermont in terms of the beauty of it? I mean this is sort of a scenic, beautiful town…I like Keene a lot.” — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) August 24, 2019

Biden, who is in New Hampshire, thinks he is in Vermont At some point, the media is going to have to stop calling this "gaffes" https://t.co/Dhno1WN2rU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 24, 2019

The dude is trying to throw the primary. — ♱ Mr. Will ♱ (@Dudeteronomy) August 24, 2019

What was that button for again… pic.twitter.com/rv3caiojoS — John Garswood (@GarsyIII) August 24, 2019

What an embarrassment It's awful whoever is pushing him to run — dr. Évi ™ 🇺🇸 (@EvaLB5) August 24, 2019

Wow this guy gaffes every time he speaks. — Richie (@Richie_Sloth) August 24, 2019

He seriously needs to retire — 💗Trump💗 (@SweetFaith_fla) August 24, 2019

Damn, time to set the Biden gaffe clock back to 0 days. How many days in a row have we reset this clock? — Chequers (@KenCook_C) August 24, 2019

At the next debate, someone needs to ask Joe if he knows where is and what year it is. Seriously. — Taxdude 🇺🇸 (@The_Taxdude) August 24, 2019

This is gonna be fun to watch!! The DNC will burn up another billion dollars for fun!! — Jensenbrantonclarke (@Jasonbrantoncl1) August 24, 2019

I feel so sorry for him that I forget that I dislike him so much. — Alinablue 🌟🌟🌟 (@Alinablue1213) August 24, 2019

We all knew this was going to happen. The more the man has to speak, the more we see that he is scatterbrained. Whether is a medical condition or something else. He can't do this. He'll get eaten alive. — JusticeMaven (@Killmaven) August 24, 2019

This guy is a train wreck. — Slevin Kelevra (@Luckyslevin666) August 24, 2019

Maybe his wife really needs to pull him to the side and tell him not to go on — Doggrip (@Doggrip3) August 24, 2019

Is this deliberate? Absolutely unbelievable he is the "so-called" frontrunner! — Shirley Burns Perry (@perry46_Shirley) August 24, 2019

Again. I say this not to be cruel. He’s not right. No way he can be close to a position of power. Won’t make the finish line. — Johnny Ringo (@johnnyringo7241) August 24, 2019

Oh dear. This really isn't funny anymore. 🙁 — JMC972 (@JoanieBaloney90) August 24, 2019

Is he trolling or he is seriously not able to remember stuff???? — bRiCk (@have_some_salt) August 24, 2019

Someone sit him down and MAKE him watch his "mistakes" then tell him it is time to hang his tie up….. — Dawn (@dented__halo) August 24, 2019

And this is who’s going to beat Trump in a debate? — Tim (@redandtrue2) August 24, 2019

Seriously… Trump didn't even make a fraction of these 'misstatements', and they had doctors tripping over themselves to break the Goldwater rule and declare him insane. Oh; for a moment there I thought we had an unbiased media that treated both sides the same. Silly me. — Sabishii (@Alablast) August 24, 2019

Yep, Brian Stelter’s going to have on two psychiatrists with TDS tomorrow to argue that Trump is mentally unfit to serve, but will we see this video on CNN?

* * *

Update:

We don’t think Biden’s in any position right now to tell anyone not to vote for him.

In a gaggle with reporters just now in Keene, NH @JoeBiden responded to a question regarding voters that have expressed concerns about his age: "I say if they're concerned, don't vote for me," Biden said. — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) August 24, 2019

Related: