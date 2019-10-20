At a fundraiser in New York over the weekend, elderly presidential candidate and gaffe machine Joe Biden forgot that the Obama administration kicked Russia out of the G–8 in 2014:

A pool report from a @JoeBiden fundraiser tonight in New York includes a quote where Biden refers to the G8, but it’s been the Group of 7 nations since Russia was kicked out in’14. He criticized Trump for his now cancelled plan to host at Trump Doral. pic.twitter.com/zlMYZu3DzM — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) October 20, 2019

Biden made this same gaffe at the end of August:

"We convinced other European leaders to kick Russia out of the G-8." @JoeBiden responds directly to @realDonaldTrump's comments from earlier today. — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) August 20, 2019

Dems, nominate this man at your own risk:

It is unfair to expect Vice President Biden to remember that he served with President Barack Obama. It is equally unfair to expect him to remember the G-8 is now the G-7. People just keep knit picking these small boo boos. Remember, he is likable Uncle Joe. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 28, 2019

Biden calls the G-7 the “G-8.” Pretty soon he’ll be talking about World War VII and quoting “Malcolm the Tenth.” When my mom told me that in America “anyone can grow up and be president” I’m not sure this bumbling fool is what she had in mind — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 29, 2019

.@JoeBiden called the G-7 Summit, the “G-8,” despite the fact that only 7 member nations were at the Summit. And then claimed, “if I have any expertise, it’s in American foreign policy.” His campaign is just becoming a parody at this point ⤵️pic.twitter.com/bPKhyUddZK — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 28, 2019

