Rep. Juaquin Castro’s decision to publish a list of donors to President Donald Trump along with their information and places of business is producing dangerous results.

Joaquin Castro takes heat as outed Trump donors swing back https://t.co/RMnTpvNAKh pic.twitter.com/ngPE5wCQCA — The Hill (@thehill) August 11, 2019

According to The Hill’s report, at least one of the 44 doxxed donors is now concerned for the safety and well-being of his company’s employees.

Hendricks is not the only donor on the list who has received such messages.

Woman outed by Joaquin #Castro as a Trump donor already receiving threatening voicemails #ampFW https://t.co/s2ccfnLz8t — FreedomWorks (@FreedomWorks) August 10, 2019

Either Rep. Juaquin Castro is a technological neanderthal who has no concept of the weaponization possibilities of such a list in today’s media or it is accomplishing exactly what he intended.

Castro/Democratic Idea was to intimidate Trump donors to stop donating. Might work with some. Others might double down. Could both harden Trump support and send it underground.https://t.co/WdYHiCMHn9 — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 11, 2019

Since publishing the list, Castro has tried to mitigate what he did by suggesting that there was no “call to action.”

Joaquin Castro says naming and shaming Trump donors was cool because there was no ‘call to action’ https://t.co/kYBqsZWmNE via @twitchyteam — Mike Davis (@Minizorg) August 7, 2019

Then he called it a “lament” about Hispanics.

Rep. Joaquin Castro now says his doxxing of Trump donors was ‘actually a lament’ about Hispanics https://t.co/AGXDvUO7xm — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 10, 2019

But the damage has been done.

Joaquin Castro backfire: one business targeted by Texas Congressman is seeing booming sales https://t.co/qlH2TAVWd2 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 9, 2019

There’s also that.

