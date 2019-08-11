Rep. Juaquin Castro’s decision to publish a list of donors to President Donald Trump along with their information and places of business is producing dangerous results.

According to The Hill’s report, at least one of the 44 doxxed donors is now concerned for the safety and well-being of his company’s employees.

Hendricks is not the only donor on the list who has received such messages.

Either Rep. Juaquin Castro is a technological neanderthal who has no concept of the weaponization possibilities of such a list in today’s media or it is accomplishing exactly what he intended.

Since publishing the list, Castro has tried to mitigate what he did by suggesting that there was no “call to action.”

Then he called it a “lament” about Hispanics.

But the damage has been done.

There’s also that.

