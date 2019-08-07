As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, one of the people who appeared on Joaquin Castro’s “list of shame” of San Antonians who’d donated to the Donald Trump campaign had also donated $1,000 to Castro’s congressional campaign, and he wasn’t at all happy about being put on the list.

Now the Washington Examiner is reporting that no fewer than six donors on Castro’s list of shame also donated to either him or his brother Julian, and they’re not happy with being doxxed either.

Emily Larsen and Joseph Simonson report:

Edward Steves, owner of a manufacturing firm that he said is the oldest company in San Antonio, told the Washington Examiner that he once hosted a fundraiser at his house that raised over $300,000 for Julián Castro’s mayoral campaign.

But Joaquin’s tweet and follow-up statements chastising local Trump donors may backfire for his own reelection races, Steves said.

“He’s probably got 44 people that are going to contribute heavily to whoever might run against him in the primaries,” Steves said.

Donald Kuyrkendall, president of a San Antonio commercial real estate company, shared concern about his family’s safety and wondered what the Castro brothers hoped to gain by the Twitter outing of Trump donors.

“Were his intentions to incite people to picket Bill Miller’s barbecue or to come to Don Kuyrkendall’s house, you know, assault my wife, make nasty comments?” Kuyrkendall said.

Kuyrkendall said that in wake of the tweet, his lawyer reminded him that he once donated to Julián Castro’s mayoral campaign.

So a really, really terrible idea turned out to be even worse than it appeared at first.

He’d better not keep that tainted money … if he does it proves he’s also a white supremacist.

Related:

