As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, one of the people who appeared on Joaquin Castro’s “list of shame” of San Antonians who’d donated to the Donald Trump campaign had also donated $1,000 to Castro’s congressional campaign, and he wasn’t at all happy about being put on the list.

Now the Washington Examiner is reporting that no fewer than six donors on Castro’s list of shame also donated to either him or his brother Julian, and they’re not happy with being doxxed either.

NEW: Six of the Trump donors Joaquin Castro singled out and accused of "fueling a campaign of hate" also donated to either him or his twin brother Julián over the years. We spoke to five of them, and they are not pleased. w/ @SaysSimonson: https://t.co/EOZIHOZaOI — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) August 7, 2019

Emily Larsen and Joseph Simonson report:

Edward Steves, owner of a manufacturing firm that he said is the oldest company in San Antonio, told the Washington Examiner that he once hosted a fundraiser at his house that raised over $300,000 for Julián Castro’s mayoral campaign. But Joaquin’s tweet and follow-up statements chastising local Trump donors may backfire for his own reelection races, Steves said. “He’s probably got 44 people that are going to contribute heavily to whoever might run against him in the primaries,” Steves said. Donald Kuyrkendall, president of a San Antonio commercial real estate company, shared concern about his family’s safety and wondered what the Castro brothers hoped to gain by the Twitter outing of Trump donors. “Were his intentions to incite people to picket Bill Miller’s barbecue or to come to Don Kuyrkendall’s house, you know, assault my wife, make nasty comments?” Kuyrkendall said. Kuyrkendall said that in wake of the tweet, his lawyer reminded him that he once donated to Julián Castro’s mayoral campaign.

So a really, really terrible idea turned out to be even worse than it appeared at first.

“I'm just hopeful that none of this gets serious and that my grandchildren and children will be not intimidated by this," one said. Another: “There's a lot of things you don't like about the president and his tweeting, but here Castro is doing the same thing with his tweeting.” — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) August 7, 2019

Ouch! LOL you cannot make this stuff up. I am still laughing! And Castro wants to be president? — Deno (@Deno12501943) August 7, 2019

He knew exactly what he was doing and it's backfiring. — WEBSTA (@WEBSTA67936211) August 7, 2019

Lmao! Unbelievable. What a tool. 🤦 — Kim (@K1mibear) August 7, 2019

Hilarious. What a pathetic man. — Ant O'Fearghail (@aofarre) August 7, 2019

Does he have any plans to give the money back? — Darth Paul (@PaulGofSec2814) August 7, 2019

I bet they won’t make that mistake again. — Queen Buttercup (@SGT_Buttercup) August 7, 2019

He seems to be a little worm. Cant even own up to the potential damage doxing does. #WalkAwayFromDemocratsForever — Alyson Frost (@AlysonJFrost) August 7, 2019

How many boomerangs to the face do these politicians have to take before they stop their BS? — Twïtter's the toilet & everbody's gettin' swirlies (@umaruma1) August 7, 2019

Well @JoaquinCastrotx you gonna give that money back to those racist supporters? Come on, answer this! Don’t play stupid! — Bill Krav Maga Thompson (@BillKrav) August 7, 2019

He’d better not keep that tainted money … if he does it proves he’s also a white supremacist.

Related: