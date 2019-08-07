Well, who could’ve seen this coming? Apparently Joaquin Castro’s doxxing attempt on Donald Trump donors snagged one of his own:

Fox News reports:

Wayne Harwell, the owner of a local real estate development company whose name appeared on the list Castro shared on Monday night, told Fox News in a phone interview that he donated money to Castro’s congressional campaign. But he suggested that after Castro outed him in a bid to shame Trump supporters, he won’t be supporting Castro anymore.

“I was also on a list of people that gave to Castro and if he dislikes me enough that he wants to put my name out there against Trump, I’m not going to give money to him,” Harwell told Fox News. “Obviously Castro feels pretty strongly against me.”

Obviously.

Trending

Hey, Castro said it. Not us.

More from Harwell, via Fox News:

“I think some of the Democratic rhetoric is more hateful than some of Trump’s rhetoric,” he said. “I think the San Antonio community needs to take a real deep look at what Castro is doing. Why is he doing this?”

He added: “If he wants to play in Washington, he needs to move to Washington. If he wants to play in San Antonio, he needs to at least be sensitive. The rest of the community is sensitive. We’re sensitive to both Republican and Democrat views. A lot of us here in San Antonio are independents.”

Harwell said Castro was drawing “hard lines,” and said that was “not helpful.”

“I hope his constituents remember this,” Harwell said.

So do we.

***

Related:

Watch weasel Joaquin Castro squirm when MSNBC’s Willie Geist backs him into an accountability corner

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpdoxxingJoaquin CastroWayne Harwell