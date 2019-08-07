Well, who could’ve seen this coming? Apparently Joaquin Castro’s doxxing attempt on Donald Trump donors snagged one of his own:

EXCLUSIVE: Joaquin Castro outed one of his own donors in a bid to shame @realDonaldTrump supporters. One Trump donor featured on Castro's list also donated $1,000 to Castro's congressional campaign. https://t.co/6i8qapHcHd@Castro4Congress — Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews) August 7, 2019

Fox News reports:

Wayne Harwell, the owner of a local real estate development company whose name appeared on the list Castro shared on Monday night, told Fox News in a phone interview that he donated money to Castro’s congressional campaign. But he suggested that after Castro outed him in a bid to shame Trump supporters, he won’t be supporting Castro anymore. “I was also on a list of people that gave to Castro and if he dislikes me enough that he wants to put my name out there against Trump, I’m not going to give money to him,” Harwell told Fox News. “Obviously Castro feels pretty strongly against me.”

Obviously.

Ooops 😆 — Chad the sad Liberal 👨🏻‍🎤 (@ChadTheLiberal) August 7, 2019

Just because a person is evil doesn't mean he can't also be stupid. https://t.co/4gs8kYYmL1 — [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) August 7, 2019

This makes Joaquin Castro a white supremecist of course. — Sowzees (@Sowzees) August 7, 2019

So by his logic, he's a white supremacist, right? — random thoughts (@musings_n) August 7, 2019

Hey, Castro said it. Not us.

More from Harwell, via Fox News:

“I think some of the Democratic rhetoric is more hateful than some of Trump’s rhetoric,” he said. “I think the San Antonio community needs to take a real deep look at what Castro is doing. Why is he doing this?” He added: “If he wants to play in Washington, he needs to move to Washington. If he wants to play in San Antonio, he needs to at least be sensitive. The rest of the community is sensitive. We’re sensitive to both Republican and Democrat views. A lot of us here in San Antonio are independents.” Harwell said Castro was drawing “hard lines,” and said that was “not helpful.” “I hope his constituents remember this,” Harwell said.

So do we.

And many of the others were his constituents. He set up his own constituents and a supporter of his for harassment because he didn't approve of the way they were exercising their speech rights. Castro should stop digging and apologize. https://t.co/9lhsYaqREx — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) August 7, 2019

Again, I just don't see how this idiot campaigns in San Antonio after this. https://t.co/mis6yOIsTT — BT (@back_ttys) August 7, 2019

***

Related:

Watch weasel Joaquin Castro squirm when MSNBC’s Willie Geist backs him into an accountability corner