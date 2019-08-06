Joaquin Castro’s brother Julián is running for the Democratic presidential nomination. Joaquin wants him to win this thing, and apparently there’s nothing he won’t do to make sure that happens. Including doxxing private citizens who elect to contribute to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign:

 

We’ve blocked out the names, for obvious reasons. Not so obvious to Castro, it would seem. He tweeted that last night and it’s still up.

Just a matter of time.

