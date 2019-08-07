Well, this is awkward. In his feverish attempt to clean up the mess he made when he decided to publicize the names and employers of private citizens who donated to Donald Trump, Joaquin Castro seems to have missed this tweet, which he sent out in response to the backlash against Ilhan Omar over her 9/11 remarks:

President Trump is maliciously targeting and endangering the personal safety of @IlhanMN, a Muslim Congresswoman, who dared to point out that too often the entire Muslim community is defined by the worst acts of a few. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) April 13, 2019

You don’t say!

This didn’t age well…. — Andrew Hinton (@iAMHinton) August 7, 2019

It most certainly didn’t.

What would Castro call what he did? What is tweeting out list of innocent private citizens to publicly shame them and make them “think twice” about supporting Donald Trump if it’s not targeting and endangering their personal safety?

How would it be if he published and admonished her donor list? — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) August 7, 2019

And if anyone disagrees, here are their names and addresses… — Terrax Untamed (@TerryOke1) August 7, 2019

Yet doxxing donors of people YOU hate is not endangering their safety? Oh wait – that’s okay – right from your fascist playbook – — Jolene ❤️🇺🇸 (@SouthernConLady) August 7, 2019

Great self own by this human #POS — Mocking retorts r a sign of massive IQ (@rr_nyc) August 7, 2019

The height of hypocrisy. #DCdoublestandards — Jorj X McKie (@jjs92285) August 7, 2019

If he didn't have double standards, Castro wouldn't have any standards at all. https://t.co/yp1Umf8wMv — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 7, 2019

It's okay when we do it — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 7, 2019

That’s the lesson here. Joaquin Castro is a hypocrite of the highest order:

👀 Here's @JoaquinCastrotx supporting a "cyber bullying" law in TX to protect minors. "It will help prevent harassment…" https://t.co/yVrQACC5Yq — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 7, 2019

Thanks @Menendez4Texas for passing "David's Law" to combat cyber bullying in TX. It will help prevent harassment and save lives. #DavidsLaw https://t.co/nTmLzLnrZ8 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) May 27, 2017

Maybe Joaquin Castro should pass a law against himself.

