As Twitchy reported, Republicans pounced after Joaquin Castro, whose brother Julian is running for president, posted the names and workplaces of San Antonians who’d donated the maximum of $2,700 to the Trump campaign.

Is it public information? Yes. Does that make it right to distribute on social media with the intent to shame and perhaps even incite violence or harassment? Whoa, slow down there … Castro is aware of the blowback and says there was no “call to action,” so everything’s cool.

Yashar Ali called him out in a tweet we won’t embed here because it contains the donors’ names and personal information.

Yashar, I respect your work and writing. I’m certain that NY Magazine and Huff Post have printed similar graphics with name and employer many times before because it’s not private and it’s publicly reported. There’s no private addresses, phone numbers, etc. No “call to action.” https://t.co/TxjoTITDbI — Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) August 6, 2019

Congressman, that comparison doesn't make sense to me. When news orgs publish the names of donors they are newsworthy. But someone merely donating $2,700 does not make them newsworthy. Sure it's public info but why is a member of congress doing this? It sets a bad precedent — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 6, 2019

the freaking internet would break if Trump did this. — Dani the Girl (@NewYearsDani) August 6, 2019

The tweet itself is an implied "call to action." — Jacobs (@captainsolo53) August 6, 2019

Even NYTimes reporters are saying it's wrong and sets dangerous precedent. Of course he's posting info so action will be taken against them. He's being disingenuous by claiming 'he didn't call for action'. He posted info so action would be taken against the donors. — T-Covfefe (@MyPlace4U) August 6, 2019

It's not a bad precedent, it's a call to his more violent supporters to take action. It's the same people who go to a politicians house and wish someone would stab him. It's the same sense as the person who attacked an ICE facility because AOC kept saying they were nazis. — Loren (@LorenSethC) August 6, 2019

It’s terroristic and Castro did this with the intention of putting Trump supporters and their jobs and their businesses in danger! No excuses! Resign now! — New York Provocateur (@ModerateNewYork) August 6, 2019

Bingo. Don’t like where this leads. — AstrO (@Mi_Astronauta) August 6, 2019

This is an attempt to incite violence. End of story. — Heeere's Jonny (@jonsgardner) August 6, 2019

He did it with hopes that they would be harassed. — P Palacios (@PPalaciosUSA) August 6, 2019

Cause the slimy Democrats don't have nothing else and they know they can't beat Trump on any policy so they got to make everything about racism — Andy Gropper 🇺🇸 (@AndyGropper) August 6, 2019

But that's not your intent. Your intention is chill speech and donations by publicly shaming people. At least own up to it. — 🇺🇸Duchess of EDITH AnnaD🇺🇸 (@AnnaDsays) August 6, 2019

No “call to action”. Wink wink. Fuck you, Castro. — Princess of Whales (@corrcomm) August 6, 2019

This is third world shit. Is that what the democrats aspire to? — B (@beowulllf) August 6, 2019

NO CALL TO ACTION? Your people don't NEED a call to action– to harass people in restaurants, to torment them at their homes, to shame them in other public places. It just comes naturally to your side. You cannot be this obtuse. — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) August 6, 2019

No call to action? BS You didn’t say, “go get ‘em” but you provided their names and employers – if not to target them, then why? @MarkDavis — Tre (@GLR3TX) August 6, 2019

Keep digging. — HB (@EYA10) August 6, 2019

Nice touch. When these people become targets of violence, will you accept responsibility??? — ToTheRight (@rarity101) August 6, 2019

Conflating journalism (as sad as it is these days) with your use of donor names as a sleazy political weapon is disingenuous at best. This was absolutely a call to action and I'm pretty sure you know that. — Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) August 6, 2019

Good luck with that double down congressman. — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) August 6, 2019

You cannot defend this. This was purposely doxxing and should be actionable. — D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@MAMABear_DK) August 6, 2019

It's absolutely a call to action. You're hoping they are fired, or their business gets boycotted, or they are generally harassed and intimidated to the point that they never dare donate to someone you and your ilk find unacceptable again.Everyone can see exactly what you intended — astroglide (@Astroglide13) August 6, 2019

No call to action? When you’re accusing them of fueling hate? Your own constituents! Did you also post all of the wonderful contributions these entities and individuals have made for OUR community? Of course not. You need to learn where to draw the line — Jen (@ferfy0) August 6, 2019

It’s wildly inappropriate. — Grant Senter (@SportsSenter) August 6, 2019

It is a blatant attempt at voter intimidation. — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) August 6, 2019

Ok. New rules. “No call to action.” Every Dem should take back every word they’ve said linking Trump to any violence since there was “no call to action”. Good talk. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) August 6, 2019

There’s been pushback on grounds that donors are public via FEC. Obviously true & I publish their names from time to time. But there’s a difference between that & putting a list of names on Twitter & essentially accuse them of abetting evil w/out further context. — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) August 6, 2019

Indeed, the issue here is the combination of names and their employers. It encourages retaliation. https://t.co/qlzJLKNf2v — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) August 6, 2019

