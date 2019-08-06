As Twitchy reported, Republicans pounced after Joaquin Castro, whose brother Julian is running for president, posted the names and workplaces of San Antonians who’d donated the maximum of $2,700 to the Trump campaign.

Is it public information? Yes. Does that make it right to distribute on social media with the intent to shame and perhaps even incite violence or harassment? Whoa, slow down there … Castro is aware of the blowback and says there was no “call to action,” so everything’s cool.

Yashar Ali called him out in a tweet we won’t embed here because it contains the donors’ names and personal information.

Unbelievable. And it’s only Tuesday.

