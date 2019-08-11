Beto O’Rourke says it’s “really hard” to see how those who vote for President Donald Trump are not racist.

In other words, Beto O’Rourke believes Trump voters are racists.

He had a chance to answer by saying that millions of Americans who voted for Trump are not racist but chose not to do that.

And note the pause after Jake Tapper’s question before descending into not directly answering it combined with making a character judgment about every person who voted for Trump.

This must be the O’Rourke campaign’s strategy to reach new potential voters and break through his two percent ceiling in the Democrat primary polls

