Beto O’Rourke says it’s “really hard” to see how those who vote for President Donald Trump are not racist.

In other words, Beto O’Rourke believes Trump voters are racists.

.@jaketapper: “Do you think it’s racist to vote for President Trump in 2020?” Beto O’Rourke: “I think it’s really hard… Donald Trump is dangerous to the future of America and will destroy what makes us so unique and so special” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/FL38cls3B8 — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) August 11, 2019

He had a chance to answer by saying that millions of Americans who voted for Trump are not racist but chose not to do that.

And note the pause after Jake Tapper’s question before descending into not directly answering it combined with making a character judgment about every person who voted for Trump.

Two things. 1. Beto says a lot false things here. 2. He doesn't answer the question, but it's pretty easy to assume what he thinks by his past comments. https://t.co/g9JcRjp039 — Chad Hasty (@ChadHastyRadio) August 11, 2019

All dems have to do is not be insane. Saying Trump is racist, by extension says same abt ppl who voted for or support him. Calling half the country who voted for or will vote for Trump next year racist wins no hearts or minds, and sure as hell doesn't bring the country together. https://t.co/SvaEg0eoWf — Joe (@JoeC1776) August 11, 2019

Even implying voting for an opponent is racist is disgusting https://t.co/nppBXJDS19 — commonsense (@commonsense258) August 11, 2019

This must be the O’Rourke campaign’s strategy to reach new potential voters and break through his two percent ceiling in the Democrat primary polls

***

