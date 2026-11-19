In the nearly two years leading up to the midterm elections earlier this month we heard a couple things from the Democrats.

The first was their projection about lawfare, such as this concern from Sen. Ed Markey warning that Trump would weaponize the justice system in his final term.

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Donald Trump has vowed to punish his enemies. I’m glad Biden has issued preemptive pardons as I called for. Each person has the choice to accept these pardons, but the only thing they can be charged with is standing up to Trump and doing their job. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 20, 2025

Then, as the midterms approached, the Democrat talking points turned to "affordability" and "lowering costs.

The Left's "affordability" focus was of course total BS and it's too bad more voters couldn't see through it.

Because this is where the Democrats in Congress will be focused for the next couple of years, via @DefiantLs.

Funny how things change once you get a taste of power. https://t.co/J1tdrbBum7 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 19, 2026

Wow, those costs already feel lower, don't they?

@DefiantLs Democrats always accuse others of what they do or want to do. Every single time. https://t.co/QQeGje5wpK — Chris C (@mrfudd0) November 19, 2026

It never fails.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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