Stephanie Ruhle might be getting her wish after all. Looks like Beto O’Rourke is indeed trying to capitalize on the recent mass shootings by taking the opportunity to go after Donald Trump — and urging his media pals to do the same:

You cannot leave it up to me. Members of the press: You too have to call him out for being the most racist president since Andrew Johnson. pic.twitter.com/bsrrth4p0K — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 6, 2019

Glossing over the actual most racist president is a big job, and even someone as stunning and brave as Beto O’Rourke can’t do it alone.

Guess you haven't heard of Woodrow Wilson….. — Paul Oliu (@PMOliu) August 6, 2019

No, that would be Woodrow Wilson. https://t.co/LwLw9kqRm4 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) August 6, 2019

Lmao. Come on man… I know “everything is racist” but how are you going to leave out Woodrow Wilson?! https://t.co/P5nqJenNBd — Rich (@MidWestSwing1) August 6, 2019

Woodrow Wilson on Line One, Beto. https://t.co/fxf8eKt7Rx — Et Sic Vadit (@auricursine) August 6, 2019

Woodrow Wilson would like you to reconsider that statement https://t.co/mWizQCFxHA — GenX: tired of your crap (@notTomWeet) August 6, 2019

Woodrow Wilson turning in his grave at this erasure https://t.co/rs8uXwJ00ihttps://t.co/n6zl4n7USi — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) August 6, 2019

Whatever you think of Trump, this is just historically dumb. Woodrow Wilson re-segregated the federal government ffs https://t.co/3kzxMDtjAs — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 6, 2019

Anyone that says this but ignores Woodrow Wilson proves they don't know a damn thing about history. https://t.co/jltXJTNatR — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 6, 2019

Guess Beto O’Rourke doesn’t know a damn thing about history, then. Color us shocked.

