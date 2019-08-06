Stephanie Ruhle might be getting her wish after all. Looks like Beto O’Rourke is indeed trying to capitalize on the recent mass shootings by taking the opportunity to go after Donald Trump — and urging his media pals to do the same:

Glossing over the actual most racist president is a big job, and even someone as stunning and brave as Beto O’Rourke can’t do it alone.

Trending

Guess Beto O’Rourke doesn’t know a damn thing about history, then. Color us shocked.

***

Related:

Historian Jon Meacham says Trump’s tied for ‘most racist president in American history’ (and people have thoughts)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew JohnsonBeto O'RourkeDonald TrumpracismracistWoodrow Wilson