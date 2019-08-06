MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle is just thinking out loud here … could recent events be the ticket to Beto O’Rourke gaining some momentum?

We can’t even comment on the ridiculous assertion that Donald Trump is afraid of Beto O’Rourke because it’s completely overshadowed by the suggestion that Beto should try to capitalize on the aftermath of the recent mass shootings.

