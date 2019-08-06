MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle is just thinking out loud here … could recent events be the ticket to Beto O’Rourke gaining some momentum?

Disgusting! MSNBC: "As bad as this may sound, could this moment be a chance for Beto to gain momentum?" "I think so." For the Democrats and the media, it's all about politics pic.twitter.com/xEEY6Gfsew — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) August 6, 2019

Good Lord, MSNBC says the mass shooting is a good opportunity for Beto O’Rourke to “gain some momentum.” pic.twitter.com/Kz9469nUmC — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 6, 2019

We can’t even comment on the ridiculous assertion that Donald Trump is afraid of Beto O’Rourke because it’s completely overshadowed by the suggestion that Beto should try to capitalize on the aftermath of the recent mass shootings.

Never let a crisis go to waste…. — Janet Jackson (@JanetJa55586250) August 6, 2019

So now they admit what this is about… — Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@sl662) August 6, 2019

“As bad as this may sound” …she knew what she was about to say was despicable but said it anyway. They don’t care the deaths, the only thing the Media/Democrats care about is regaining power. — Righteous⚡Crusader (@Craftmastah) August 6, 2019

The democrats have no shame, clearly politicizing a mass shooting hoping for a turn around in a political campaign, disgusting — Blunderbuss (@Blunderbuss99) August 6, 2019

The death of victims used as a political tool to gain "momentum" sick. — JohnSpartan (@J0hnSpartan) August 6, 2019

WOW! These people are sick — Todd Headlee (@ToddHeadleeAZ) August 6, 2019

Beto was done. Now he's doubly done. These ghouls are clueless. — Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 6, 2019

***

Related:

Beto O’Rourke warns President Trump away from El Paso: ‘He has no place here.’; Updated