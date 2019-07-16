Media firefighters must wake up every day and ask themselves, “How can we royally blow it today?” Evidently MSNBC settled on inviting Jon Meacham to weigh in on Donald Trump’s problematic tweets about the Freshmen Dem Girl Squad.

Historian Jon Meacham on Pres. Trump's tweets regarding congresswomen of color: "He has joined Andrew Johnson as the most racist President in American history."https://t.co/9OkXhD9kl9 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 16, 2019

Watch:

Such scholar. Much historian.

Woodrow Wilson? — Cindy (@cindy_dbccnd) July 16, 2019

Have you ladies ever heard of Woodrow Wilson? — Chihoowa' oshi' (@DroppinTheMitts) July 16, 2019

Guess he’s never studied Woodrow Wilson? Or LBJ — Max Kellerman’s Better Half (@Not__StephenA) July 16, 2019

This is an LBJ quote reported by Doris Kearns Goodwin. Keep in mind when you toss around "most racist president ever." pic.twitter.com/iFFj2kU6at — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) July 16, 2019

And then we have Woodrow Wilson, who screened "Birth Of A Nation" at the White House:https://t.co/136nV8aLyh — Rand Simberg (@Rand_Simberg) July 16, 2019

Woodrow Wilson re-introduced segregation in govt, and FDR put Japanese Americans in camps. But do go on! https://t.co/0o2IKOgAV6 — Mulder’s Shroom Ride meets Kato Kaelin’s Man Mane (@proteinwisdom) July 16, 2019

Hey remember when Woodrow Wilson literally segregated federal workers? Or Thomas Jefferson considered blacks “as incapable as children” and could not exist in the same country as whites? Or how about Andrew “Indian Killer” Jackson? https://t.co/x38vQYdMUX — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) July 16, 2019

Reminder: Jon Meacham is a presidential historian. It’s his job to know presidential history.

Presidential historian who is apparently unaware of a great deal of presidential history. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) July 16, 2019

That's a completely asinine and moronic statement. There were US Presidents that were slave owners. — Thomas J. (@Mookie1958) July 16, 2019

Why can't he criticize Trump's comments without saying something so obviously dumb? Trump's comments were bad, but where they more racist than owning slaves? https://t.co/NnLTtIuqwA — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) July 16, 2019

Just don’t call Jon Meacham fake news.