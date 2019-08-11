Sen. Ted Cruz is not happy that former billionaire financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell Saturday morning.

As many do, he wants answers to how this was allowed to happen in a federal prison.

That Jeffrey Epstein was allowed to take the coward’s way out & deny justice to his victims is a DISGRACE. Pedophiles deserve the Ninth Circle of Hell, but not before a full accounting. Everyone complicit should be held responsible. How the hell did fed prison let this happen? — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 11, 2019

His tweet is very similar to the sentiments shared by Attorney General William Barr in his statement released on Saturday.

‘Raises serious questions’: Attorney General Bill Barr releases statement on death of Jeffrey Epstein, FBI investigating https://t.co/OtDKfIaxPz — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 10, 2019

“Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered.”

The Inspector General and the FBI are investigating.

***

