In the wake of news of Jeffrey Epstein’s death, the takes are many and some of them are piping hot. Currently, “Clintons” and “Clinton” are trending, and “Ellen” executive producer Andy Lassner blasted conspiracy theories involving Bill and Hillary. Lassner also slammed people spreading similar theories about Trump and Barr — Wait, not so much with that last part:

The panic on the right trying to pin this on the Clintons is hilarious and unbelievably telling. Trump is the President. Bill Barr is his boy. This is under their watch. — andy lassner (@andylassner) August 10, 2019

We’re not sure it qualifies as participating in a conspiracy theory yet, but it’s teetering on the edge:

Yes, right. You sound much more sane than they do. https://t.co/ZkzjInphyX — Molly Ratty (@molratty) August 10, 2019

It WaSn'T tHe ClInToNs It WaS TruMp! https://t.co/V4ev7hpE8m — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 10, 2019

It’s been quite a day.

Right? Everybody knows this was Putin https://t.co/CKCLv5dJtu — [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) August 10, 2019

Joe Scarborough’s all over that one!

The panic on the left trying to pin this on Trump is hilarious and unbelievably telling. Bill was on his plane and his island. Hilary lost to Trump. This is under their watch. (See how easy that works) — Andy B (@AndyB820) August 10, 2019