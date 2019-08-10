According to Wikipedia’s revision tracker, someone going by the name “TheEarthboundFan2001” added four words to Wikipedia’s page on “suicide watch” soon after news got out that Jeffrey Epstein had committed suicide in his prison cell.

who did this pic.twitter.com/XBi8MApQNB — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) August 10, 2019

Wkipedia is on point. — Fake Liberal News King (@liberalnewsking) August 10, 2019

The internet is undefeated — jack danielz (@jackdanielzs) August 10, 2019

it is always sad when someone dies (even filth).

But his death will bring memes and happiness to so many people.

He didn't die for nothing. — Mr Freeman (@jesusloveselvis) August 10, 2019

Whoever it was, I want to buy them a drink — Viyhexe (@Viyhexe) August 10, 2019

This is quite possibly the winner of the Twitter 👆🏻for the month — Mark Harrison (@MarkHar39612396) August 10, 2019

Hero — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) August 10, 2019

Someone brilliant? — Kevin (@khallster) August 10, 2019

Yeah, I owe you a dinner and a drink for this.

Well done! — Castle_Tejas (@CastleRobinson2) August 10, 2019

Jessica right now 😆 pic.twitter.com/oJ0JKLg2FS — Howie Feltersnatch (@BadCompany717) August 10, 2019

I will claim it until someone with proof comes along. I could use the career boost. — Uncle Andy (@UncleAndy2019) August 10, 2019

lol it just gets better and better. — Shiny Promises #banevader (@497362) August 10, 2019

Looks like people had their fun. pic.twitter.com/2ce5jB8EBT — Something Offensive👌😊💃 (@notaracistok) August 10, 2019

Oh man, now “This page is protected to prevent vandalism.” No more fun today.

It is the first time Wikipedia got something like this right — Dick McDonald (@dick_rjm5) August 10, 2019

Related: