In the aftermath of horrific tragedies in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, John Cornyn, the senior senator from the Lone Star State, suggests that there are some issues and problems that won’t simply be fixed by elected officials and a few strokes of the pen.

As he points out, preventative and safety-focused measures have been and will continue to be researched and appropriately implemented.

But, he asks, what does infringing upon the rights of those (the vast majority) who abide by laws solve?

Such a response is considered unacceptable by those who believe the government can easily and authoritatively control every issue.

Anger over a such events is understandable.

The use of such events to promote political agendas is unacceptable.

When it comes to people who make it their life goal to carry out evil, there is only so much John Cornyn, Mitch McConnell or some new law/restriction can do to stop them.

