In the aftermath of horrific tragedies in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, John Cornyn, the senior senator from the Lone Star State, suggests that there are some issues and problems that won’t simply be fixed by elected officials and a few strokes of the pen.

For every complex problem there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong. Sadly, there are some issues, like homelessness and these shootings, where we simply don't have all the answers. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 4, 2019

As he points out, preventative and safety-focused measures have been and will continue to be researched and appropriately implemented.

We have made progress: by improving the broken background check system, improving access to mental health treatment, by hardening soft targets like our schools, by enhanced training for law enforcement and mental health professionals. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 4, 2019

But, he asks, what does infringing upon the rights of those (the vast majority) who abide by laws solve?

But we need to keep trying. Focusing on law abiding citizens excersizing their constitutional rights solves nothing. We need to treat these crimes as problems to be solved, rather than one to be exploited for partisan political gain. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) August 4, 2019

Such a response is considered unacceptable by those who believe the government can easily and authoritatively control every issue.

More homes and fewer guns? https://t.co/iEVGBbbgj2 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) August 4, 2019

The answer is fewer guns. Thatâ€™s it. Thatâ€™s the answer. https://t.co/5j8qMOaAS4 — Sarah Archer (@Sarcher) August 4, 2019

The rest of the U.S. wonâ€™t abdicate our responsibility like you are doing. Gun control is a clear place to start. https://t.co/oOJNr9dm9J — Craig Engler (@craigengler) August 4, 2019

Anger over a such events is understandable.

The use of such events to promote political agendas is unacceptable.

If this is beyond you, step down. Today. https://t.co/8YFSi99j50 — Brendan Reichs (@BrendanReichs) August 4, 2019

When it comes to people who make it their life goal to carry out evil, there is only so much John Cornyn, Mitch McConnell or some new law/restriction can do to stop them.

***

