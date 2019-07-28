Sen. Bernie Sanders is not withholding the brutal honesty about what his proposed Medicare for All system would do to millions of Americans’ paychecks.

“In Canada, it’s paid through taxes. We’ll have to do that.”

We’re gonna be like Canada!

We’re gonna get to pay more taxes!

YAY US!

Remember when Bernie’s plan was going to be the utopia that would make everything great and everyone equal?

