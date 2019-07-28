Sen. Bernie Sanders is not withholding the brutal honesty about what his proposed Medicare for All system would do to millions of Americans’ paychecks.

Bernie Sanders admits Democrats will “have to” raise taxes to pay for Medicare For All. If only Kamala Harris could be so honest! pic.twitter.com/J3dFGSDkCL — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) July 28, 2019

“In Canada, it’s paid through taxes. We’ll have to do that.”

We’re gonna be like Canada!

We’re gonna get to pay more taxes!

YAY US!

So, in plain English, no, is not free. None of his promises are free. Somebody will pay for it – and most likely, it will be through higher taxes and accumulated debt that your children and grandchildren will eventually have to pay for. https://t.co/xmUHZtpygJ — Andy Oats (@Coach_AOats) July 28, 2019

So healthcare is NOT free! 🤦🏼‍♀️ You WILL be raising my taxes. No thanks @SenSanders https://t.co/wgwyM5T07O — Donna McBroomTheriot (@TheDonnaMcBroom) July 28, 2019

How to destroy the economy. https://t.co/VVidBTKIII — michael mass (@mpmasserano) July 28, 2019

Bernie is incandescently ignorant. https://t.co/jX4v0izsZZ — Duke Powell (@dwp4401) July 28, 2019

Remember when Bernie’s plan was going to be the utopia that would make everything great and everyone equal?

***

RELATED:

‘Many people will not be able to afford’: Bernie Sanders manages to torpedo Medicare for All AND a public option

D’OH! Steven Crowder spots hilariously ironic proof that Bernie Sanders ‘can’t even realize the socialist utopia in his own campaign’

‘Is he allowed to say that?’ While Dems slam Trump’s Baltimore comments, here’s Bernie Sanders’ take from 2016

‘Ouch’! Looks like Bernie Sanders’ ‘No Health Insurance and Pharma Money Pledge’ didn’t really apply to him

‘Too good to be TRUE!’ Bernie’s staff has unionized but his campaign is resisting ‘giving’ them ALL the free stuff he’s promised US

‘Literally did LOL’: Kamala Harris stomps on multiple rakes trying to explain her Medicare for All plan