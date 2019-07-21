A couple days ago we told you about reports that Bernie Sanders would be cutting his staff’s hours in reaction to increasing their pay to a minimum of $15 per hour. That story is now trickling into the mainstream media. Newsweek reported it this way:
Bernie Sanders' 2020 campaign will limit working hours for organizers to guarantee $15 minimum wagehttps://t.co/EJHKmTDUMK
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 21, 2019
LOL. Steven Crowder is among those pointing and laughing:
Raising wages = cutting hours.
Bernie can’t even realize the socialist utopia in his own campaign. https://t.co/6XOmPeLxSl
— Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 21, 2019
Will Sanders or his staff who support taking his proposals mainstream recognize the irony and re-consider? We wouldn’t bet on it.
That is literally the exact effect everyone was saying would happen if min wage were raised to 15 per hour! Cut hours https://t.co/TmAN9Yj69b
— CougsRise (@TexanTiger) July 21, 2019
— SergeantMonkeyBreath (@SgtMonkeyBreath) July 21, 2019
Are Bernie staffer kiosks the inevitable next step for the Sanders campaign? Stay tuned!