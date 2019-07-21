A couple days ago we told you about reports that Bernie Sanders would be cutting his staff’s hours in reaction to increasing their pay to a minimum of $15 per hour. That story is now trickling into the mainstream media. Newsweek reported it this way:

Bernie Sanders' 2020 campaign will limit working hours for organizers to guarantee $15 minimum wagehttps://t.co/EJHKmTDUMK — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 21, 2019

LOL. Steven Crowder is among those pointing and laughing:

Raising wages = cutting hours. Bernie can’t even realize the socialist utopia in his own campaign. https://t.co/6XOmPeLxSl — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) July 21, 2019

Will Sanders or his staff who support taking his proposals mainstream recognize the irony and re-consider? We wouldn’t bet on it.

That is literally the exact effect everyone was saying would happen if min wage were raised to 15 per hour! Cut hours https://t.co/TmAN9Yj69b — CougsRise (@TexanTiger) July 21, 2019

Are Bernie staffer kiosks the inevitable next step for the Sanders campaign? Stay tuned!