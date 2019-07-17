Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris seems to be in competition with Bernie Sanders when it comes to leading the way in providing “Medicare for All.” However, Sanders has admitted his version would require a tax hike on the middle class (hey, “free” doesn’t mean “FREE free”), but Harris said her vision of health care utopia would not increase middle class taxes. At least that’s what we think she was trying to say in these stumbling answers to basic questions:

Literally did lol at Harris’s response here when asked how she’ll pay for MFA https://t.co/9JPpmTfQOS — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) July 17, 2019

Kamala Harris struggles to explain how to pay for her government takeover of health care. pic.twitter.com/rJxdOgZb2m — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 17, 2019

Clear and concise answers were… nowhere to be found there.

Translation – I have no idea how I am going to pay for this "plan". Don't bother me with details. Oh and you can't keep your plan but just like Obama said, you can keep your doctor! — C. Swickster 🇺🇸 (@cdswick) July 17, 2019

her instincts are terrible. — ed (@eleventy17) July 17, 2019

Harris looked about as comfortable answering “Medicare for All” questions as she did after being asked about Jussie Smollett.