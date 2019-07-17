Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris seems to be in competition with Bernie Sanders when it comes to leading the way in providing “Medicare for All.” However, Sanders has admitted his version would require a tax hike on the middle class (hey, “free” doesn’t mean “FREE free”), but Harris said her vision of health care utopia would not increase middle class taxes. At least that’s what we think she was trying to say in these stumbling answers to basic questions:

Clear and concise answers were… nowhere to be found there.

Harris looked about as comfortable answering “Medicare for All” questions as she did after being asked about Jussie Smollett.

Tags: Bernie SandersKamala Harrismedicare for all