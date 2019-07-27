As you know, President Trump’s tweets today about Rep. Elijah Cummings and areas of his West Baltimore district sparked a lot of controversy and criticism (some of which backfired badly). In the wake of that, another tweet is making the rounds, and it’s from Bernie Sanders a couple of years ago:
Residents of Baltimore’s poorest boroughs have lifespans shorter than people living under dictatorship in North Korea. That is a disgrace.
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 5, 2016
At least Bernie agrees with Trump about something.
That’s sure not the takeaway Sanders was hoping for back when his account tweeted that out.