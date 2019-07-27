As you know, President Trump’s tweets today about Rep. Elijah Cummings and areas of his West Baltimore district sparked a lot of controversy and criticism (some of which backfired badly). In the wake of that, another tweet is making the rounds, and it’s from Bernie Sanders a couple of years ago:

Residents of Baltimore’s poorest boroughs have lifespans shorter than people living under dictatorship in North Korea. That is a disgrace. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 5, 2016

At least Bernie agrees with Trump about something.

Well this didn't age well….and what Party is in control of this City? Hmmmm? 🤔 https://t.co/u6OyxQ4tcw — Ernesto Ronin (@Ronin1021) July 27, 2019

But Bernie! You called Baltimore a "Third World Country" Here it is. Just in case your feeble old brain forgot!https://t.co/NIoOTqwTnk https://t.co/nT8UiqBKOz — SnarkyGreyson (@SnarkyGCat) July 27, 2019

So after two years of this tweet… Is Baltimore a better place or worse? Did anyone call you a racist two years ago for tweeting this… Just asking…#Cummings #Baltimore https://t.co/KnlEicIXGf — Everyday Patriot 🇺🇸 (@GlendalePatriot) July 27, 2019

That’s sure not the takeaway Sanders was hoping for back when his account tweeted that out.