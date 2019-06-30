After his lackluster debate performance, Sen. Bernie Sanders is trying to regain some momentum in the Democrat presidential sweepstakes.

Appearing on ABC’s ‘This Week’ with George Stephanopoulos, Sanders couldn’t explain how his Medicare for All scheme is actually going to work.

Bernie on government-run health care plan: “You don’t have the taxes unless you have the program”https://t.co/kQa0NPqHFv pic.twitter.com/ciSRga4dQd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2019

Feeling cornered by other Dems, he is now saying the “public option,” which is the healthcare Holy Grail for leftists, will be unaffordable.

“You talk about a public option, many people will not be able to afford a public option.”

This is after he admitted during Thursday night’s debate that he would, in fact, be raising taxes on middle-income Americans.

Shocker! Bernie Sanders says he’ll save the middle class by raising their taxes to give them ‘free’ health care’ https://t.co/i9qawcqPe8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 28, 2019

Ok @BernieSanders, you say taxes go up $7000 and business owners like me will say "where do I sign?" Here's an idea; I'll sign, but you have to too. But you have to guarantee the $7k for the same level of service I have now. You can't because you know it won't work. https://t.co/47zhq19R4k — ❌imVin❌ (@bombersfan) June 30, 2019

And, of course, he is among the Democrat candidates who say they are going to essentially wipe out the insurance industry with a snap of their fingers.

‘That was fast’! Kamala Harris was for abolishing private health insurance before she was against it (12 hours later) https://t.co/8hXvq79m60 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 28, 2019

Sanders and other Democrats can’t even coherently explain their plans to have the government completely take over private health insurance, yet they want millions of Americans to trust them.

Sure Dems, run on that: DNC chair Tom Perez has NO IDEA how to explain his party wanting to give healthcare to illegals https://t.co/uD818xXDSG — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 30, 2019

Not to mention they want to give healthcare to those who are here illegally.

