Oh, man! Bernie’s fellow socialist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is going to be pissed about this. . .

Here’s Sen. Sanders saying that if he becomes president, he would not close the migrant detention centers that many Dems are now calling “concentration camps”:

AOC and her photographer hardest hit:

And this does seem like pretty big news, especially after last night’s debate:

Exit question: How soon until the far-left is calling Bernie and his bros a bunch of Nazi?

***

