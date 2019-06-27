Oh, man! Bernie’s fellow socialist, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is going to be pissed about this. . .
Here’s Sen. Sanders saying that if he becomes president, he would not close the migrant detention centers that many Dems are now calling “concentration camps”:
Bernie Sanders is for concentration camps. https://t.co/t7u7QlUKLi
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2019
AOC and her photographer hardest hit:
Who is going to break the news to Congresswoman crying at-the-fence?
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2019
And this does seem like pretty big news, especially after last night’s debate:
This seems like a pretty big deal after a week of screaming literally Auschwitz and Never Again! l!!1
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2019
Exit question: How soon until the far-left is calling Bernie and his bros a bunch of Nazi?
Can't wait for Concentration Camp twitter to start calling Bernie and his bros Nazis.
— Brian (@applecharlie5) June 27, 2019
***
