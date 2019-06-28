As we told you during the second Democrat debate Thursday night, the candidates were asked whose health care plans would include all people in the country illegally, and everybody raised their hands:

This will be in a Trump ad: Guess how many Dems raised their hands after being asked if illegals would be covered under their health plans https://t.co/ETMzs0pgsq — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 28, 2019

Raise your hand if you’re ready to hand President @realDonaldTrump victory in 2020 by putting illegal immigrants before American citizens. That’s everyone, right?#DemDebate2 #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/AtKZ7rKbov — New York GOP (@NewYorkGOP) June 28, 2019

President Trump basically thanked the Democrat field for the gesture:

All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2019

However, Bernie Sanders insisted on making his priorities loud and clear:

When I say Medicare for All, I mean ALL. #DemDebate2 https://t.co/Dz4NSuKEDp — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 28, 2019

Rest assured, Sanders’ and the Dem hand-raising will be seriously considered for a GOP ad ahead of the 2020 election.

Mr. President, you're campaign really ought to declare that moment at the debate a donation-in-kind. 🤣 https://t.co/xTGAGTwSaQ — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) June 28, 2019

And there are probably many more to come because the Democrats have a lot more debates in the future.