As we told you during the second Democrat debate Thursday night, the candidates were asked whose health care plans would include all people in the country illegally, and everybody raised their hands:

President Trump basically thanked the Democrat field for the gesture:

However, Bernie Sanders insisted on making his priorities loud and clear:

Rest assured, Sanders’ and the Dem hand-raising will be seriously considered for a GOP ad ahead of the 2020 election.

And there are probably many more to come because the Democrats have a lot more debates in the future.

