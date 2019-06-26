A lot of people are complaining that MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt doesn’t press every Democratic candidate she interviews on the same question, so why single out Bernie Sanders? Maybe it’s because it’s most likely that he’ll act as the spoiler; a lot of people are still ticked at him and the Bernie bros for splitting Hillary Clinton’s support.

NEWS: @BernieSanders won’t commit to bowing out before the convention if it becomes clear he won’t win the nomination https://t.co/gDOWkEdHrC — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 26, 2019

Is this a surprise to anyone?

BernieBots ASSEMBLE in your menchies in 3…2….1…. — ryan craig (@RyanLosAngeles) June 26, 2019

Oh, they’re there in force, but we’re finding the anti-Sanders posts so much more enjoyable.

Of course he won’t — Maureen D. (@mommadigs) June 26, 2019

GO. AWAY. BERNIE – — MarkmBha (@BhaMarkm) June 26, 2019

Oy – just what we need. Out of the geriatric malignant narcissist frying pan, into the geriatric malignant narcissist fire. — Tony Edwards (@MootsVaMoots) June 26, 2019

Well said.

Disqualifying. Entitled stale pale male. — KyZephyr🏳️‍🌈🕹🔬⚖️ (@Louzephyr76) June 26, 2019

Also well said.

It’s about him and not the country. Thanks for making that clear! — D Blanch (@DBlanch918) June 26, 2019

Looks like Bernie will disrupt the convention this year as a spoiler. — Meme Wars (@MemeWars3) June 26, 2019

FU @BernieSanders you will be the cause if they re-elect trump — Maureen McLaughlin (@vtmaureenl) June 26, 2019

No, history proves it’s all about Bernie, not the Democratic party — rmc (@Thelast_try) June 26, 2019

Why would the Democrats vote for a guy who can't answer a question? — Paul B (@Paulyb19792) June 26, 2019

He wasn’t a democrat weeks before he declared his nomination. He tore the party apart in 2016 and he’ll do again next year. — Bob Lendzinski (@RLendzinski) June 26, 2019

He will “fight” to the end and we will get another 4 years of the Orange One. — Kathy Steiner (@kakss1_kathy) June 26, 2019

Bernie the Fraud — gary l. deaton (@garyldeaton) June 26, 2019

Another dangerous dude… poison for the dems — Jeannie Sadler (@js07073) June 26, 2019

Bernie put Trump in office. Not forgotten. Not forgiven. — ed jaworowicz (@EdJaworowicz) June 26, 2019

Go away Bernie… Elizabeth Warren has got this. — ADistressedUSA (@_DumpATrump_) June 26, 2019

Gah. It wasn’t a rigged system. If anything he helped to hurt us and gave us Trump. What a immature egotistical man. — Dana Schenk (@TheOneGoofygirl) June 26, 2019

Go Bernie go!! Split that party!!! Trump 2020!!!! — Mike Jenkins (@mikejenkins522) June 26, 2019

"The system was rigged against me, that's what some people say." Things Trump say? No, it's Bernie. — Mrs Olson Says (@mrsolsonsays) June 26, 2019

"I don't need an exit strategy." — Citizen Jane (@jddavidson) June 26, 2019

F++k him. No one vote for him so he gets the message loud and clear. — DanoPinyon (@DanoPinyon) June 26, 2019

This clown trails Biden by double digits and he thinks he's gonna be the nominee? LMAO! You were always Plan B pal and the Democrat party media knows it. You are not their candidate! How do you say "enjoy your retirement, socialist!" In Russian? — Patriot John 🇺🇸 (@USACountry1st) June 26, 2019

I am definitely not voting for Grandpa Keebler — Pink Flamingo (@marthalima122) June 26, 2019

Yup, he’s already lost the nomination. The Democrats don’t stand a chance. — Nick (@Anarchyxvii) June 26, 2019

I now think he is a mole for the Red Hats. — Umbliago (@Umbliago) June 26, 2019

F’n a-hole grifter runs on promises he knows he can never deliver. — Debra Barcon (@dbarcon) June 26, 2019

What a bitter little loser. — Fake Cow Injury Hotline (@PrincessSoupCan) June 26, 2019

@BernieSanders Is going to be the same ass that he was four years ago. — Charles Gustafson (@chasgustaf) June 26, 2019

Get this fossil out of here! You won’t be the nominee. Still talking that rigged sh*t and you wouldn’t have beat him you narcissist person – still annoying — RespectisEarnednotGIVEN (@ItsKey_70sbaby) June 26, 2019

Scamders is a self-serving decrepit WINDBAG! pic.twitter.com/NPtpkr5o4H — Joe Biden's Racist Blind Spots #NoPeripheral (@rashonts) June 26, 2019

OK, we’ll put in one GIF in support of Sanders:

We agree, Bernie. Don’t drop out, ever.

