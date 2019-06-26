A lot of people are complaining that MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt doesn’t press every Democratic candidate she interviews on the same question, so why single out Bernie Sanders? Maybe it’s because it’s most likely that he’ll act as the spoiler; a lot of people are still ticked at him and the Bernie bros for splitting Hillary Clinton’s support.
NEWS: @BernieSanders won’t commit to bowing out before the convention if it becomes clear he won’t win the nomination https://t.co/gDOWkEdHrC
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 26, 2019
Is this a surprise to anyone?
BernieBots ASSEMBLE in your menchies in 3…2….1….
— ryan craig (@RyanLosAngeles) June 26, 2019
Oh, they’re there in force, but we’re finding the anti-Sanders posts so much more enjoyable.
Of course he won’t
— Maureen D. (@mommadigs) June 26, 2019
GO. AWAY. BERNIE –
— MarkmBha (@BhaMarkm) June 26, 2019
Oy – just what we need. Out of the geriatric malignant narcissist frying pan, into the geriatric malignant narcissist fire.
— Tony Edwards (@MootsVaMoots) June 26, 2019
Well said.
Disqualifying. Entitled stale pale male.
— KyZephyr🏳️🌈🕹🔬⚖️ (@Louzephyr76) June 26, 2019
Also well said.
It’s about him and not the country. Thanks for making that clear!
— D Blanch (@DBlanch918) June 26, 2019
Looks like Bernie will disrupt the convention this year as a spoiler.
— Meme Wars (@MemeWars3) June 26, 2019
FU @BernieSanders you will be the cause if they re-elect trump
— Maureen McLaughlin (@vtmaureenl) June 26, 2019
No, history proves it’s all about Bernie, not the Democratic party
— rmc (@Thelast_try) June 26, 2019
Why would the Democrats vote for a guy who can't answer a question?
— Paul B (@Paulyb19792) June 26, 2019
He wasn’t a democrat weeks before he declared his nomination. He tore the party apart in 2016 and he’ll do again next year.
— Bob Lendzinski (@RLendzinski) June 26, 2019
— Miss62 (@mymom07) June 26, 2019
He will “fight” to the end and we will get another 4 years of the Orange One.
— Kathy Steiner (@kakss1_kathy) June 26, 2019
Of course… pic.twitter.com/jHSsuTH9Uw
— cory (@ItsCoryB) June 26, 2019
Bernie the Fraud
— gary l. deaton (@garyldeaton) June 26, 2019
Another dangerous dude… poison for the dems
— Jeannie Sadler (@js07073) June 26, 2019
Bernie put Trump in office. Not forgotten. Not forgiven.
— ed jaworowicz (@EdJaworowicz) June 26, 2019
Go away Bernie… Elizabeth Warren has got this.
— ADistressedUSA (@_DumpATrump_) June 26, 2019
Gah. It wasn’t a rigged system. If anything he helped to hurt us and gave us Trump. What a immature egotistical man.
— Dana Schenk (@TheOneGoofygirl) June 26, 2019
Go Bernie go!! Split that party!!! Trump 2020!!!!
— Mike Jenkins (@mikejenkins522) June 26, 2019
"The system was rigged against me, that's what some people say."
Things Trump say? No, it's Bernie.
— Mrs Olson Says (@mrsolsonsays) June 26, 2019
"I don't need an exit strategy."
— Citizen Jane (@jddavidson) June 26, 2019
F++k him. No one vote for him so he gets the message loud and clear.
— DanoPinyon (@DanoPinyon) June 26, 2019
This clown trails Biden by double digits and he thinks he's gonna be the nominee? LMAO!
You were always Plan B pal and the Democrat party media knows it.
You are not their candidate!
How do you say "enjoy your retirement, socialist!" In Russian?
— Patriot John 🇺🇸 (@USACountry1st) June 26, 2019
I am definitely not voting for Grandpa Keebler
— Pink Flamingo (@marthalima122) June 26, 2019
Yup, he’s already lost the nomination. The Democrats don’t stand a chance.
— Nick (@Anarchyxvii) June 26, 2019
I now think he is a mole for the Red Hats.
— Umbliago (@Umbliago) June 26, 2019
F’n a-hole grifter runs on promises he knows he can never deliver.
— Debra Barcon (@dbarcon) June 26, 2019
What a bitter little loser.
— Fake Cow Injury Hotline (@PrincessSoupCan) June 26, 2019
@BernieSanders Is going to be the same ass that he was four years ago.
— Charles Gustafson (@chasgustaf) June 26, 2019
Get this fossil out of here! You won’t be the nominee. Still talking that rigged sh*t and you wouldn’t have beat him you narcissist person – still annoying
— RespectisEarnednotGIVEN (@ItsKey_70sbaby) June 26, 2019
Scamders is a self-serving decrepit WINDBAG! pic.twitter.com/NPtpkr5o4H
— Joe Biden's Racist Blind Spots #NoPeripheral (@rashonts) June 26, 2019
You're not a Democrat! #neverbernie
— windowtothesoul 👀 😤 (@windowtothesoul) June 26, 2019
OK, we’ll put in one GIF in support of Sanders:
Go Bernie 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XvkvLBHYrt
— 🌹MsRose🌹 (@msrose2343) June 26, 2019
We agree, Bernie. Don’t drop out, ever.
