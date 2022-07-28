Twitchy favorite Comfortably Smug spotted this disturbing trend as Joe Biden navigates his presidency:

“Biden:

“Surprised” by “Unexpected” Taliban

“Surprised” by “Unexpected” Inflation

“Surprised” by “Unexpected” Gas Prices

“Surprised” by “Unexpected” Formula Shortages

“Surprised” by “Unexpected” Russian Invasion

“Surprised” by “Unexpected” Recession

… seems like a trend?”

“A+ tweet”:

A+ tweet. — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) July 28, 2022

But Smug left off Biden being surprised by the Border surge:

Surprised by unexpected Border traffic — Derek Drayer (@derekdrayer) July 28, 2022

It’s never his fault:

Biden remains disappointed with everyone else for everything. Leave him alone though! pic.twitter.com/w6CmAvCrG6 — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) July 28, 2022

Yep. Obama’s third term is not going well:

"unexpectedly" happened a lot in the Obama years, IIRC. — Brittany (@bccover) July 28, 2022

***

