Twitchy favorite Comfortably Smug spotted this disturbing trend as Joe Biden navigates his presidency:

“Biden:
“Surprised” by “Unexpected” Taliban
“Surprised” by “Unexpected” Inflation
“Surprised” by “Unexpected” Gas Prices
“Surprised” by “Unexpected” Formula Shortages
“Surprised” by “Unexpected” Russian Invasion
“Surprised” by “Unexpected” Recession
… seems like a trend?”

“A+ tweet”:

But Smug left off Biden being surprised by the Border surge:

It’s never his fault:

Yep. Obama’s third term is not going well:

