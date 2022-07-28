Twitchy favorite Comfortably Smug spotted this disturbing trend as Joe Biden navigates his presidency:
“Biden:
“Surprised” by “Unexpected” Taliban
“Surprised” by “Unexpected” Inflation
“Surprised” by “Unexpected” Gas Prices
“Surprised” by “Unexpected” Formula Shortages
“Surprised” by “Unexpected” Russian Invasion
“Surprised” by “Unexpected” Recession
… seems like a trend?”
Biden:
"Surprised" by "Unexpected" Taliban
"Surprised" by "Unexpected" Inflation
"Surprised" by "Unexpected" Gas Prices
"Surprised" by "Unexpected" Formula Shortages
"Surprised" by "Unexpected" Russian Invasion
"Surprised" by "Unexpected" Recession
… seems like a trend?
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 28, 2022
“A+ tweet”:
A+ tweet.
— Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) July 28, 2022
But Smug left off Biden being surprised by the Border surge:
Surprised by unexpected Border traffic
— Derek Drayer (@derekdrayer) July 28, 2022
It’s never his fault:
Biden remains disappointed with everyone else for everything. Leave him alone though! pic.twitter.com/w6CmAvCrG6
— Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) July 28, 2022
Yep. Obama’s third term is not going well:
"unexpectedly" happened a lot in the Obama years, IIRC.
— Brittany (@bccover) July 28, 2022
***
Recent Posts:
AP and Bloomberg give a master class for the rest of the MSM on how to spin the Great Biden Recession
BIDEN’S RECESSION: GDP shrank 0.9% in 2nd quarter
Catastrophic flooding underway in Eastern Kentucky
House Judiciary GOP: FBI pressuring agents to reclassify cases as ‘domestic violent extremism’
Rep. AOC spots a white supremacist tattoo in an ad by gun manufacturer Daniel Defense
Dems propose raising taxes and spending a day before the country is officially in a recession
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.