Catastrophic flooding continues this morning in Eastern Kentucky with one meteorologist calling it “likely to go down as one of the worst flash flood events to ever hit the state”:

The videos we’re seeing are just devastating:

This homeowner, thankfully, got out safely:

Multiple people are reportedly trapped in their homes:

Photo:

Rivers in the area are at or near record levels:

Prayers up:

***

