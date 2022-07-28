Catastrophic flooding continues this morning in Eastern Kentucky with one meteorologist calling it “likely to go down as one of the worst flash flood events to ever hit the state”:

I don't have the words to describe the amount of devastation daylight will uncover across eastern Kentucky. This is likely to go down as one of the worst flash flood events to ever hit the state. #kywx — Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) July 28, 2022

The videos we’re seeing are just devastating:

Drone shots of the #Flooding in #Kentucky after it the water has receded several feet. #KyWx pic.twitter.com/UPgp6XRzx4 — WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@bclemms) July 28, 2022

This homeowner, thankfully, got out safely:

House washed away from the high water early this morning. I’m told the owner of the home was found safely. This is in northern portions of Perry County. #kywx @FOX56News pic.twitter.com/VZjCUCy7wW — Chris Johnson FOX 56 Weather (@cjwxguy56) July 28, 2022

Multiple people are reportedly trapped in their homes:

Houses under water, schools under water, folks stranded in their flooding homes, water rescues, reports of people swimming across flooded highways to reach higher ground. This continues to be a life threatening siutation for SEKY. This is heartbreaking. #kywx pic.twitter.com/MQgZntuWrn — Chris Johnson FOX 56 Weather (@cjwxguy56) July 28, 2022

I'm seeing many reports of people trapped in homes and businesses in eastern Kentucky because of significant flooding. #kywx — Joshua Claussen (@StormyClaussen) July 28, 2022

Buckhorn School is almost completely under water and I'm getting word right now there is an individual trapped inside the gymasium. #kywx — Chris Johnson FOX 56 Weather (@cjwxguy56) July 28, 2022

Photo:

Buckhorn Elementary School is almost completely under water right now. This is in Perry County, KY… one of the hardest hit areas with flooding. #kywx @FOX56News pic.twitter.com/Z2JUHka5tu — Chris Johnson FOX 56 Weather (@cjwxguy56) July 28, 2022

Rivers in the area are at or near record levels:

Right at all time record flood in Whitesburg KY and rising very fast downstream at Jackson KY #kywx pic.twitter.com/tAdreB40zw — (Iron Patriot) Morris (@JMOinKY) July 28, 2022

Prayers up:

Heart-breaking scenes coming out of the Bluegrass State this morning. This is what our correspondent @bclemms saw overnight Catastrophic flooding has been ongoing since early this morning, with a some more rain on the way#KYwx pic.twitter.com/QqAZAXVsKT — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) July 28, 2022

***

