As you’re most likely aware, the Biden White House, with help from the media and lefty economists, have been redefining a lot of words and terms lately. One of those words is “recession.”

During today’s White House briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy confronted Karine Jean-Pierre with the words of Biden economic adviser Brian Deese’s comments in 2008 about what constitutes a recession, and she couldn’t dismiss the question fast enough:

Hey, give the Biden White House a break — changing the definitions in the entire dictionary is some time-consuming work.

Here’s how it unfolded:

“Looking at the facts.” Legit LOL on that one. But KJP continued…

And of course “that’s not the definition” because the Biden White House changed the definition! It’s THAT simple.

By the way, we fully expect many more definitions to be changed before too long:

Based on recent history, the dictionary’s previous definition won’t last too long.

