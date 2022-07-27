As you’re most likely aware, the Biden White House, with help from the media and lefty economists, have been redefining a lot of words and terms lately. One of those words is “recession.”

During today’s White House briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy confronted Karine Jean-Pierre with the words of Biden economic adviser Brian Deese’s comments in 2008 about what constitutes a recession, and she couldn’t dismiss the question fast enough:

White House claims the definition of recession isn't back-to-back quarters of negative GDP growth but then won't give their own definition. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 27, 2022

Hey, give the Biden White House a break — changing the definitions in the entire dictionary is some time-consuming work.

Here’s how it unfolded:

CNN: "Is it a risk for President Biden to say he does not think the United States is going to be in a recession?" KJP: "No, because we're looking at the facts." pic.twitter.com/KMreMjgw0J — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2022

“Looking at the facts.” Legit LOL on that one. But KJP continued…

Peter Doocy just confronted Karine Jean-Pierre on Biden's Economic Council Director Brian Deese's 2008 comments that "the technical definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative growth." pic.twitter.com/zltziNKLa1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2022

Doocy: "If things are going so great, why are White House officials are redefining recession?" Jean-Pierre: "We are not." Doocy: "It's two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth… How is that not redefining recession?" Jean-Pierre: "That's not the definition." pic.twitter.com/eyyvYdZWMj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 27, 2022

And of course “that’s not the definition” because the Biden White House changed the definition! It’s THAT simple.

We are not redefining "recession," but here's the new definition we are using. You can't say "this is not the textbook definition" when you're arguing that the textbook definition just doesn't have enough context. https://t.co/x3ByVjETyY — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 27, 2022

Just like they changed the definition of vaccine — Craig Wade (@CraigWade0613) July 27, 2022

By the way, we fully expect many more definitions to be changed before too long:

Based on recent history, the dictionary’s previous definition won’t last too long.