The Biden White House has adopted quite a strategy to address their failings or cover up what they’re actually trying to do, and that’s to re-write the dictionary.

Glenn Beck has an updated list if terms the Biden administration is redefining, and it’s incredible:

Changing the definition of “recession” has been the White House’s latest doozy (with some media assistance).

One more redefined word has been spotted for addition to the list:

The list will no doubt keep on growing as long as this bunch of shameless gaslighters are in the White House.

When Biden took office he reminded everybody that the days of Trump’s “America first” policies are over and he wasn’t joking.

