The Biden White House has adopted quite a strategy to address their failings or cover up what they’re actually trying to do, and that’s to re-write the dictionary.

Glenn Beck has an updated list if terms the Biden administration is redefining, and it’s incredible:

Under Biden alone, the Left has tried to redefine woman, fetus, domestic terrorist, insurrection, voter suppression, illegal alien, anti-police, and now recession. What a strategy! When you lose an argument, just change the DICTIONARY! — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 27, 2022

Changing the definition of “recession” has been the White House’s latest doozy (with some media assistance).

Henceforth recession shall be known as "inverted growth" https://t.co/QXiAFkuhGX — John Hayward (@Doc_0) July 27, 2022

One more redefined word has been spotted for addition to the list:

You missed vaccine. They changed that too — Marcus Hamm (@mhammer82) July 27, 2022

Don't forget vaccine https://t.co/x8ybKS9Za6 — Wendy J Pham (@WendyJPham1) July 27, 2022

The list will no doubt keep on growing as long as this bunch of shameless gaslighters are in the White House.

Woah. That is spot on. 👌 https://t.co/MOSzwMuNn7 — Stone Feather (@StoneFeather27) July 27, 2022

Their strategy in a nutshell. https://t.co/92PHNbfSUx — CynicalStoic (@stoic_cynical) July 27, 2022

Exactly 💯

After all that fine print

It's clear they are wanting to redefine America! https://t.co/tSAVxInOCm — Scott Moore (@Southpolitics2u) July 27, 2022

When Biden took office he reminded everybody that the days of Trump’s “America first” policies are over and he wasn’t joking.

